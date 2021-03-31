The Kosovo coach, Bernard Challandes, highlighted the effort of his players in the defeat against Spain in the third day of the qualifying phase for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and stated that if anyone thought they could beat the triple champion of Europe, it is who lives on a “wrong planet”.

“If someone thought we were going to beat Spain, they live on the wrong planet,” said the Kosovar coach after falling 3-1 in a match played at the La Cartuja stadium.

“I can’t say anything to my players because we play against a squad that plays perfect football. They are the best players in the world,” added Challandes about the Spanish team.

In addition, the Kosovar coach recalled that it was “this team” that scored six goals against Germany less than five months ago. “Today we have conceded more goals, it already happened with Germany. They conceded six and we are Kosovo,” he recalled.

“We have played against a very strong team and still we were able to advance,” concluded the Swiss coach, who was left with a “positive analysis” in many concepts of the game despite having lost to the triple European champion.