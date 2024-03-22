Chalhoub Group, a partner and one of the creators of luxury experiences in the Middle East, announced its donation of one million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, to honor mothers, an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams was established to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner.

The contribution of the “Chalhoub Group” comes in the context of the interaction of institutions, companies and individuals with the campaign that falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, and aims to honor mothers, by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name, and highlighting the role that the mother plays. In educating children, in addition to consolidating the values ​​of honoring parents, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society, and enhancing the leadership position of the UAE in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work.

President of the Chalhoub Group, Patrick Chalhoub, said that the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign embodies the UAE’s noble mission in charitable and humanitarian work, and its constant endeavor to provide assistance to less fortunate communities, change the lives of tens of millions of people every year for the better, and enable them to possess knowledge and tools. necessary to participate in the development of their countries and societies, and to increase their confidence in the future.

He added: “We are honored to join the list of contributors to this campaign, and to support the programs and projects implemented by the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation. This campaign is consistent with the group’s firm support for education, and the campaign’s focus is on education and emphasizing its importance as the cornerstone of achieving sustainable development.” “And the key to real change in the lives of societies is giving them great value.”

The Mother’s Endowment Campaign seeks to develop the concept of charitable endowments, and to revive endowments as a development tool for communities, ensuring the sustainability of giving and goodness.

The endowment’s proceeds go to support the education of millions of individuals around the world, and give them the necessary tools and skills to change their lives for the better, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions. The endowment aims to help every person in need of knowledge, science and skills in less fortunate societies.