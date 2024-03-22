Chalhoub Group, a partner and one of the makers of luxury experiences in the Middle East, announced its donation of one million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan to honor mothers, an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams was established to support the education of millions of individuals around the world in a sustainable manner..

The contribution of “Chalhoub Group” comes in the context of the interaction of institutions, companies and individuals with the campaign that falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, and aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name, and highlighting the role that mothers play in Educating children, in addition to consolidating the values ​​of honoring one’s parents, affection, compassion, and solidarity among members of society, and enhancing the leadership position of the UAE in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work..

A noble message

Patrick Chalhoub, President of the Chalhoub Group, said that the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign embodies the UAE’s noble mission in charitable and humanitarian work, and its constant endeavor to provide assistance to less fortunate communities, change the lives of tens of millions of people every year for the better, and enable them to possess the necessary knowledge and tools. To participate in the development of their countries and communities and increase their confidence in the future.

He added: “We are honored to join the list of contributors to this campaign, and to support the programs and projects implemented by the (Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives) Foundation. This campaign is consistent with the group’s firm support for education, and the focus of the campaign is on education and emphasizing its importance as the cornerstone of achieving sustainable development.” It is the key to real change in the lives of societies, giving it great value“.

The Mother’s Endowment Campaign seeks to develop the concept of charitable endowments, and to revive endowments as a development tool for communities, ensuring the sustainability of giving and goodness..

The proceeds from the endowment go to support the education of millions of individuals around the world and give them the necessary tools and skills to change their lives for the better, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions. The endowment aims to help every person in need of knowledge, science and skills in less fortunate societies..

Easy channels

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeWhile the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999, one can also participate in the campaign via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number 790340003708472909201.AE At the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams, the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” For users of the “Du” and “Etisalat” networks from e&” In the Emirates, call the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute to the campaign via the “Dubai Now” application.DubaiNow Under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai Community Contributions Platform “Jood(Jood.ae).