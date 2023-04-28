Dhe Wilder Kaiser is a magnificent massif. Daringly it jags up into the sky, lights up one last time in the light of the setting sun and then disappears into the darkness of the night. It’s a spectacle you can’t get enough of. So the next evening we make ourselves comfortable on the sofa again and look through the panorama window of our chalet to the Wilder Kaiser.

The chalet is in Grosslehen, a picture-book town, situated on a plateau above Fiberbrunn, protected by the Kitzbühel Alps and looked after by the Geisl family, who have owned this gem for generations. It doesn’t matter who you meet outside or in one of the dining rooms, whether it’s Bettina Geisl, who is handing over the business to the next generation with her husband Markus, or her nieces Laura and Hannah: there’s always time for a chat, the question is always whether you need anything else. But you have everything here.