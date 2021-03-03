For the first time, a high pontiff will make an official visit to this country. Pope Francis will arrive in Iraq next Friday and one of his goals is to raise awareness about the challenges facing Iraqi Christians, a population that has been reduced by more than 80%. One of the places you will visit is the Cathedral of Saint Joseph, in Baghdad.

Until weeks ago many Iraqis did not know who Pope Francis was. They had never stopped to reflect who was the highest figure of Christians, especially the Chaldeans and other followers of the Catholic faith who have inhabited these lands since their origins. But this has changed as the pontiff’s visit approaches, which has not only captured the attention of Christians, but also of the rest of the communities.

“He comes for all Iraqis, not just Christians. That is also sectarianism to think that he comes only for Christians ”, explains the cardinal and patriarch of the Chaldean church Louis Raphael Sako, who acknowledges that the last decades have been difficult for Christians. Al Qaeda first, and then the Islamic State, attacked the Christians. In the last decade, more than a million of them have left the country seeking a safe haven. Today only around 500,000 remain.

But the future doesn’t look promising either. The patriarch fears the power of the militias that were strengthened in the fight against the self-styled Islamic State. Today these groups seem to be even stronger than the official authorities themselves, which frightens many; especially to ethnic groups and minority sects such as Christians, Yazidis, Shabaks and Kurds.

“Our existence during Saddam Hussein was no better. It was even worse. Today we have this freedom to speak ”, explains the former minister and co-director of the Hammedian organization, Pascale Wardeh. For more than two decades in power, Hussein said to protect Christians but they say that by then many of their rights did not exist, such as studying in Aramaic, their language. Nor were they recognized as Assyrians, their ethnicity, but were framed under the concept of being Arabs that the overthrown dictator defended.