Narcissus is fed up. He’s sick of the damn cracks in the floor and walls and ceilings of his house. And tired of being asked about those same cracks again, of being asked how it is possible for him to live like this, of being planted once again with the expectation of hope. “Reporters have come, people from the municipality, graduates [abogados], of everything; They come and ask, take photos, say that they are going to help us, that they are going to see if they relocate us, but nothing has happened, ”she says. Tired as he is, standing in the tiny parched garden of his social interest house, he carries his grandson with his arm with one hand missing, and with the other he points to the cracks that start from the street, run along his walls and they culminate in the ceilings, the vanishing point, like a cluster of nerves of the same thing, of the same subterranean animal.

Narciso, a 53-year-old merchant, has been living in the Villas de San Martín housing unit, in the municipality of Chalco, in the poor, marginalized, violent and overpopulated eastern part of the State of Mexico for eight years. Some windows have already been broken in his house, which he has replaced. He has already patched up the grooves in the walls with lime, which reappear from time to time. A few blocks from where he lives, what was going to be a public market has been a cracked and abandoned shell for years, testimony that the cracking of things in this area located an hour and a half from the capital is a slow and permanent, experienced as time, inevitable, calm.

Here people live with the habit of the tremor of the floors when almost any car passes through the street, the sound of water running like a stream under the living room or kitchen, the strong vibration of the windows. A man nicknamed El Árabe tells that a few months ago a crack raised the concrete of the street and that prevented him from opening the door of his house. Don’t worry, he remembers: he only had to take out a mallet to finish breaking the floor and be able to get out. The rubble mound is still there. “My house is not so bad, really. I don’t feel that suddenly the ground is going to open up and my house is going to go to the bottom of the crack, right?” He says and smiles confidently.

And if. What happens is that, from time to time, that crack in the concrete, or the sudden hole in the ground, or the number of houses damaged, is of such length, of such depth, of such magnitude, that then it becomes news in the capital. Settled in an area with active geological faults and a soil of low cohesion materials that cracks and sinks precipitously, hundreds of families in Chalco suffer the ravages of a natural process accelerated by disorderly urbanization and the voracity of real estate developers. Under these conditions, fractures and sinkholes are anything but a surprise.

The most recent event occurred in another housing unit, called Pueblo Nuevo, 10 minutes from Villas de San Martín. On July 1 of last year, on a night of heavy rain, a crack split the ground for several meters, crossed a field where more social interest housing was planned to be built, broke the asphalt of a street, fractured a fence and reached Mónica Ansuategui’s house, which was so damaged that she had to leave there, leave everything behind.

Half a year later, the crack was riveted with earth and tar, a stone material that is cheap to repair streets, but Mónica, a 50-year-old businesswoman, has received no help, because the parties involved in the construction of the housing unit have resist assuming their share of responsibility: the municipality of Chalco, which granted the construction permits; Infonavit, the government institution that grants workers low-interest housing loans; and the real estate company, Casas Geo, which declared bankruptcy and even ceased to exist.

“When you go and buy a house, the first thing you see is if there are schools, shops, access roads. And you are thinking that the soil studies have already been done and you do not really know the history of where you are buying. Few people really start to investigate about it. We, the buyers, are partly to blame for buying on those lots. The companies that build houses ask for their permits and the authorities give them, and one believes that everything is in order. It is a breach of trust, because we do not know. And they cover each other”, Mónica says in an interview.

a known danger

The first cracks in this area of ​​Chalco have been documented since at least 2009. Then the place was not as populated as it is now. In June of that year, a crack 1.3 kilometers long and 10 meters deep that emerged in the San Martín Cuautlalpan neighborhood crossed the Villas de San Martín housing unit and affected 54 homes built by the Davivir real estate company. UNAM specialists then carried out a structural geological study in which they concluded that the soil was highly unstable and that it simply should not be inhabited, due to the enormous risk it represented for families. The report explained that the cracking of that area was a natural geological process accelerated by unstoppable urbanization and real estate corruption, the latter factor that in recent times has been behind the great tragedies in collapsing cities, both in Turkey and in the United States. United States and Mexico.

The geological engineer Dora Carreon Freyre, co-author of that study, explains to EL PAÍS that the municipality of Chalco is basically in a fatality knot. Located on regional geological fault lines and surrounded by volcanoes, what was Lake Chalco several centuries ago dried up and materials as fragile as ash and silt were deposited on the ground, which can be easily eroded. In turn, the extraction of water from the aquifers in the eastern part of the State of Mexico to supply the metropolis has caused a loss of soil pressure. The movements of tectonic plates and flooding due to rains complete the perfect cycle in the generation of deep cracks.

For Carreón Freyre, the 2009 diagnosis should have been enough for the authorities and real estate companies to understand that this area is uninhabitable and that the communities that already lived there must necessarily be relocated, since there are no useful mitigation measures for this case. The recommendation was not only ignored. Google Earth images show how the urban march grew in the area, around or on the cracks, despite the risk that has been scientifically documented for fifteen decades.

“The real estate pressure is very strong. Political-economic agreements between different levels of government are also very strong. The risk in which the population finds itself is extremely high. The soil in that area is highly vulnerable, very fracturable. They are the worst conditions. It is a material that has zero cohesion, that opens easily”, affirms the specialist, who is a member of the International Land Subsidence Initiative from UNESCO. “If there hasn’t been a major disaster, it’s because real estate developers, very cunningly, make one foundation slab per block, betting that they are small houses and don’t weigh too much. But if each house had its foundation, it would already look like they had been bombed there. That’s why people hear how their house thunders, how the water circulates below, but it doesn’t fall, it just destabilizes. The day that slab shakes and breaks, it will collapse everywhere. It is a very high-risk area and it is something that could have been avoided”.

indifferent business

Real estate developers do not seem to have been aware of it. The company Grupo Sadasi, which built the Los Héroes housing unit, near Pueblo Nuevo, continues to offer houses and plans to build more. A sales agent consulted by this newspaper affirms that there are currently 2,200 houses there and that another equal number will be built in the coming years. Homes range from 700,000 to 900,000 pesos (38,000 to 48,000 dollars). Questioned about the cracks in July last year in Pueblo Nuevo, the seller has assured that in Los Héroes they have not had these problems, which has been denied by a subdivision security guard.

In fact, Sadasi had already begun work in the open area crossed by the Pueblo Nuevo crack. Days before the event, heavy machinery was doing land clearing work on the lot, according to residents of the subdivision. “You could feel how the ground trembled when the machines started to work,” describes Abraham Soumaya. This machinery was used by the municipality of Chalco to repair the crack in the vacant lot. Now the property looks as if nothing had happened, barely noticeable a strong scar on the ground. “Will the people who come to buy know that there was a crack there?” asks Mónica Ansuategui.

The unstoppable real estate business contributes to the tepid response of state authorities. After evaluating the cracking of the soil in Pueblo Nuevo, the General Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Mexico recommended that the municipality of Chalco order geological studies (like those that had already been done in 2009). The authorities filled the cracks with earth to reassure the population, concedes Samuel Gutiérrez Macías, state coordinator of Civil Protection, but the problem is not addressed in an integral way, that is, as a characteristic phenomenon of the soil that is replicated several kilometers to the round and affects thousands of homes, not just private housing units.

“We have not explored the option of moving [reubicar] to all the people, because the affectation that we had at the time [en julio] It was in two houses, if I’m not mistaken, they were the closest to this crack. The truth is that at the time it was not explored, but we do not rule it out. On the part of the State Government we are always with that openness to see if there is a greater risk issue towards people due to this issue, it would be to put it on the table and we would do it preventively ”, offers Gutiérrez Macías.

During the government of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) there was a boom in real estate developments of social interest on the outskirts of cities. That housing policy fostered disorderly urban growth and also real estate corruption. Far from the cities, surrounded by nothing, lacking in many cases of basic services, thousands of homes —financed by the Government with loans for workers— have been abandoned. In the absence of their inhabitants, a part of the houses has been used as a hideout for criminal groups. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has argued that this housing policy of the Calderonism it was rather a pretext to favor real estate corporations at the expense of poor families, condemned to live on the margins.

The populations of Chalco now live with an additional problem. At the entrance to the Pueblo Nuevo unit, the residents have placed posters calling for geologists to help them understand what is happening to them. “Pueblo Nuevo”, an imprecise name for a place where there are ancestral cracks.

