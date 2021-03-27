There is nothing more difficult than saying goodbye to a loved one. Saying goodbye for the last time to whoever was your best friend, your life partner, can be impossible for many people. However, colleagues from Ricard silva in the world of Mexican dubbing they wanted to do it in a very special way.

Maggie vera, Louis of Lille, Gaby vega, Marisa de Lille, Jade and Mauren mendo they made an emotional tribute to say ‘see you soon’ to whoever was their teacher and friend in this industry.

The six voice actors make up a group called Anime Between Friends, of which was also part Ricardo Silva. Through the official channel on YouTube by Mauren Mendo, published a video in which they sing the opening of Dragon Ball Z, Chala head Chala, to remember whoever interpreted it officially for Latin America.

Ricardo Silva left a great legacy

The interpreter of the famous theme of Dragon Ball Z and from many other anime songs he left a great legacy among his friends. In fact, they all took the opportunity to send a message up to heaven, knowing that Silva will be taking care of them from now on.

‘We were a clan of seven and we will continue to be, but now with an angel that is you, guiding us from heaven. Thanks, Rick, for everything. For your life and for your friendship‘, he expressed Maggie vera, who gives voice to Bubble of the Powerpuff Girls and has performed songs in movies of Disney.

‘A small tribute with a lot of affection, from Anime Entre Amigos, for you, for your family and for all the people who knew you, loved you and loves you‘he shared Louis of Lille, singer of the first opening of Dragon ball, The Fantastic Adventure.

Ricardo Silva He died on February 7 from complications from the Covid-19 virus. The dubbing world regretted the news and expressed its condolences from that moment on, but the recent message from his friends makes it clear to us the great charisma he possessed.

