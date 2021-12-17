Milan, professorships to friends in spite of public calls

Elio Franzini, rector of the University of Milan, is among the suspects in an investigation that led to the discovery of presumed contracts piloted to establish professorships and to reserve them for professors who are ‘friends’ in spite of public tenders. ANSA reports it, referring to the news published in some newspapers. According to the accusations, two calls for bids ended up under the investigators’ lens assignment for full professors of Urology in the San Paolo hospitals in Milan and San Donato in San Donato Milanese (Milan) as part of an investigation born in Florence which has already led to denounce 39 people, university professors and the rector of the Florentine university, Luigi Dei.

Franzini accused of crimes against the public administration

The investigation, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Mario Scalas and carried out by the Nas, complains to Franzini “crimes against the public administration, therefore lighter than the corruption crimes highlighted in the investigation” which gave rise to the excerpt. The Milanese prosecutor would also be close “to the closure of the investigations for the other investigation into university competitions, the one that has the Sacco hospital at its center and also involved Massimo Galli“.