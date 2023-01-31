Chairman Profile | This is Li Andersson of the left-wing coalition: An intelligent politician is afraid of hierarchies and gets hurt easily

In parliamentary elections, party chairmen are also candidates for prime minister or at least minister. During the elections, HS publishes a series of articles in which we describe what each chairman is like as a leader and as a person. We publish the profiles in connection with the interviews with the presidents.

“Equal” is a word that repeats itself Li Andersson’s in the speeches of people in the know, when they are asked to describe the chairman of the leftist union. Andersson is considered a person who is exceptionally hierarchical to be a successful leader.

Andersson tries to avoid using the minister’s car, and he doesn’t seem to be interested in the security arrangements made for ministers at all. Andersson often walks to exams and appointments alone.

He often reminds his close circle that power is only in the loan.



In April 2015, Li Andersson (in the middle) aired the preliminary vote counts of the parliamentary elections at the election supervisors at the restaurant Koulu in Turku with Anna Mäkipää.

Andersson’s it is said that a special feature is that if a political opponent is in the eye of a storm, he leaves the other one alone, for example in exams. In background discussions, Andersson might remind his own people before the exams how to think about the other person who doesn’t have an easy place right now.

Although Andersson has a reputation as a hard hitter, he is described as the most empathetic of the chairmen. He is said to get along well with people who disagree. Andersson himself describes himself as goal-oriented, but on the other hand a “collectivist” leader for whom cooperation is important.

of political science candidate Andersson graduated from Åbo Akademi in 2010. The following year, he was elected the chairman of the Left Youth. In 2012, he joined the Turku City Council for the first time.

In 2014, Andersson received more than 47,000 votes and a second place in the European Parliament elections. The parliamentary seat became vacant the following year.

In 2016, Andersson started as the chairman of the Left Alliance.

Paavo Arhinmäki (left) gave a congratulatory hug to Li Andersson, who was elected chairman, at the 2016 party meeting. Next to him, Martti Korhonen applauded.

In the last election, Andersson was the second most voted person in Finland among basic Finns with 24,542 votes Jussi Halla-ahon after.

In 2022, he said that the upcoming parliamentary elections will be his last as chairman of the left-wing coalition.

Andersson’s the background is in Turku’s Finnish-Swedish cultural circles. It’s a long way from there to the heart of the left union trade union movement.

The language barrier has brought an additional twist to Andersson’s path. In the early days of his career, Andersson had to learn public speaking in Finnish, which he found challenging.

Sources interviewed by HS say that Andersson would probably be a researcher if not a politician. He gets to know things minutely, and for example, he has obtained consulting help for public speaking.

Although the support of the left alliance has not decreased or increased much during Andersson’s era, his handprint in the party is considered significant. The biggest achievement is convincing the Ay people of the necessity of climate action.

Even in the early stages of the presidency, the industrial branch of the left-wing union was suspicious of its chairman’s speeches about the threat of climate change and the necessity of a green transition, but Andersson has convinced the ay movement by visiting factory areas and talking about the opportunity brought by investments.

He presented things in such a way that one arc ends now and the next one begins.

Andersson sees a curve for things more generally. One is his own presidency. Andersson has decided to make room for the next one, because things have to move on.

Li Andersson serves as Minister of Education in Sanna Marin’s (sd) government. On January 26, he answered during the parliament’s oral question hour.

Andersson’s impatience is considered a clear weakness. He gets hurt easily, which can be seen, for example, in exams as a loss of temper. In negotiation situations, the occasional loss of temper is a more tangible shortcoming.

Many interviewees feel that Andersson could get more in the negotiation situation if he remained calmer.

On the other hand, it is said about Andersson from different sides of politics that he is exceptionally intelligent. Andersson internalizes things quickly and also changes his opinion as information accumulates.

“He has the so-called process efficiency more than the average politician,” a source who has worked in politics for a long time commented on Andersson.

Andersson is still a bachelor and not a master. This saddens Andersson: he has mentioned to his loved ones how horrible it feels to go back to school at some point when everyone knows who he is.