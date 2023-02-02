Chairman Profile | Harry Harkimo divides people: Some think he’s rude and stubborn, others think he’s generous and funny

In parliamentary elections, party chairmen are also candidates for prime minister or at least minister. During the elections, HS publishes a series of articles in which we describe what each chairman is like as a leader and as a person. We publish the profiles in connection with the interviews with the presidents.

Strange person.

This is roughly how you can summarize the core message when HS asked different sources what kind of person the chairman of Liike Nyt is Harry “Hajlis” Harkimo69, is.

That already says a lot Harkimo is a favorite of imitators. Harkimo is a charismatic character that someone would invent if he didn’t already exist.

He first became known as a circumnavigation sailor, then as the main owner of the hockey team Jokers and as the builder of the Hartwall-arena (today Helsinki-halli). He gave up Jokers in 2019.

Triathlon champion Reijo Salminen (left), minister Ilkka Kanerva (at the helm), tennis player Petra Thorén and Hjallis Harkimo (right) were photographed on Harkimo’s sailboat off Auckland, New Zealand in 1990.

In hockey circles we’re still mad about the way Harkimo took the Jokers to Russia and out of the league. Doing business with the Russians has left a lingering doubt about the purity of his actions.

He has been a building contractor and Deal-show host just like the former president of the United States Donald Trump. However, Harkimo is not Trump, although for some of Harkimo’s acquaintances, his fickleness and inaccuracies have caused rage and sympathy.

Harkimon is said to have already learned the rules of behavior at home, and he doesn’t tend to talk badly about people in public.

Harkimo has done work against school bullying. He has toldthat both he and his three sons have been bullied at school.

The Jokerit’s Hjallis Harkimo (right) and Jussi Rapo and the Chinese official Long Yuxiang (left) were photographed in the Hartwall arena in 2018, when the Jokerit played against the Chinese Kunlun Red Star.

Harkimo divide people.

Some people think he is self-centered, stubborn and rude. Others think generous and funny.

According to everyone, the most important thing in life for Harkimo is family and the family’s happiness and success.

Harkimo described as an inspiring leader. He does not lead with strategies or visions, but by example.

Those who have worked with Harkimo say that he has a good attitude about any matter. He makes decisions intuitively and quickly. He has enough determination.

Harkimo does not investigate issues and does not rely on spreadsheets in decisions. He simplifies. He can even draw a loan application on paper with a few lines. In Harkimo’s world, a giant hall is built on the same principle as a nakki kiosk.

Harkimo is called a good listener, at least for a while. He’s especially good if he’s interested, but really bad if he’s not.

“For Harkimo, it’s best to be able to summarize an idea in 15 seconds,” says one source. For Harkimo, things are either good or completely pointless, say several.

He himself says that he has changed a lot as a leader. In the interview with HS, he estimated that he used to be more commanding and outspoken.

“I have come to the conclusion that it makes sense to listen. You get ideas from it, and it’s much easier to implement decisions if the group has been able to express its opinion and is involved.”

Hjallis Harkimo was photographed during the 2015 parliamentary elections at the El Jefe restaurant in Helsinki with his son Joel Harkimo (center).

Diploma in economics Harkimo was elected to parliament for the first time in 2015 as a member of parliament. He resigned from the party in 2018 and founded Liike Nyt.

Some of HS’s sources wonder why Harkimo is in politics at all, because he is impatient and deep analysis of society’s structures is not his thing.

Some think that Harkimo has at least a strong need to show and be in public. There is already money, so something else must be achieved.

Others think that he is in politics for the same reason as many others: he wants to make Finland a better place to live.

He wants to leave a better Finland, especially for his children, says one source.

“I think that deep down in him there is some kind of hidden Demarism. I think he really wants good things for those in a weak position,” says one who has worked with Harkimo a lot.

Hjallis Harkimo spoke at the parliament’s question hour on January 19.

Evening News interviewed Harkimo together with his mother, a member of the Hackman industrial family Doris Harkimon with. The mother tells how she was worried about how her son would do when he missed his class twice in high school.

“He went to talk to the principal and made a contract,” said Doris Harkimo. “Hjallis said that if these numbers are accepted, I will quit this school.”

They say the deal was successful.

“They were happy to get rid of him,” the mother said.