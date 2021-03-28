Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority: The delinquent ship moved, but it is not clear when it will float

Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said that the efforts made to remove a huge container ship blocking the canal allowed the return of the reflux and rudder movement of the ship, but it is still not clear when it will be floated back.

The 400-meter-long Evergiven stranded in a southern section of the canal in heavy winds on Tuesday, disrupting global shipping operations after the closure of one of the world’s busiest sea lanes.

About 15 percent of global shipping traffic passes through the canal, and hundreds of ships are waiting to pass through the canal once its closure ends.

Rabei added that he hopes that it will not be necessary to take out some of the 18,300 containers from the ship, to reduce its cargo, but the strength of the wind makes it more difficult to re-float.

He told reporters in Suez, “The stern of the ship started moving towards Suez, which was positive until 11 pm (2100 GMT), but a very large root took place and we stopped.”

“We are expected at any moment that it slips and moves from the place where it is,” he added.

Dredgers had raised about 20,000 tons of sand from around the bow of the ship by Friday. A Dutch company working to float a giant container ship stranding in the Suez Canal said that it is possible to liberate the ship within the next few days if heavy locomotives and ongoing operations to plow sand around its head and a high tide would displace it from its place.

Sources in the Suez Canal Authority said that the flotation operations were resumed on Saturday afternoon and that more efforts will be made tomorrow morning, Sunday, but those sources said that it would be necessary to remove more sand surrounding the ship in order to resurface the ship.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority said that when dealing with a ship of this size, it is difficult to predict the outcome of dealing with the dredges or locomotives.

Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boscalis, the parent company of the Dutch company called Salvage, which was brought in last week to bolster the Suez Canal Authority’s efforts to float the ship, said heavy locomotives with a total capacity of 400 tons would arrive this week.

If the canal continues for a long time, shipping companies may decide to change the route of the ships to orbit around the Cape of Good Hope, which adds two weeks to the voyages in addition to more fuel costs.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority said, “None of the stalled shipping companies has moved to the Cape of Good Hope, and we will not prevent anyone, this is freedom, but this is not the case.”

Rabei added that 321 ships were waiting to enter or continue their voyages through the canal. Among them were dozens of container ships, cargo carriers, and LNG or LPG, a shipping industry source said.

Fourteen locomotives have so far participated in the effort to resurfoot the Evergreen, although Boscalis and the so-called Salvage have warned that applying excessive force to the tug of the ship could damage it.

Berdowski said that a ground crane would arrive within days, which could lighten the load of Evergiven by landing containers, but experts warned that such a process could be complicated and lengthy.

“If we do not succeed in liberating it next week (which starts on Monday), we will have to unload about 600 containers from the bow of the ship to reduce the weight,” Berdowski said.

“This will delay us at least days because where we will leave these containers will be a mystery to a large extent,” he said.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority said that empty container ships equipped with cranes can unload the delinquent ship’s containers.