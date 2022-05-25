The Chairman of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, Ali Mehd Al-Suwaidi, affirmed the keenness of the Consultative Council to continue its efforts to raise performance and continuously upgrade the services of various government sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah with the aim of achieving the highest rates and enabling them to complete and develop their plans in serving the segments of society, indicating that the Council will not hesitate to undertake In its parliamentary role, it supports these efforts and enables it to develop its service environment and raise its competitiveness in various fields.

This came during Al Suwaidi presiding over the meeting of the Sharjah Consultative Council Office, as part of its work for the tenth legislative term, which was held this morning at the council’s headquarters in the city of Sharjah.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee, Appeals, Suggestions and Complaints, Dr. Shaheen Ishaq Al-Mazmi, the Chairman of the Committee for Education, Youth, Culture and Media Affairs, Dr. Hamid Jassim Al-Suwaiji Al-Zaabi, the Chairman of the Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security Affairs and Public Utilities Committee Obaid Awad Al-Tunaji, and the Chairman of the Committee for the Preparation of Draft Recommendations, Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Darmaki, and the Secretary-General of the Council, Rapporteur of the Bureau, Ahmed Saeed Al-Jarwan. The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Director of the Sessions and Committees Affairs Department, Abdulaziz bin Khadim, from the General Secretariat of the Council.

During the meeting, they reviewed the various preparations for the conclusion of the work of the Consultative Council for the third regular session of the tenth legislative term, and reviewed the Council’s program and sessions during the coming period and its general topics.

The Bureau of the Bureau examined a number of topics, as well as a number of proposals received from the Advisory Council, and they took the appropriate decisions in their regard.



