As chairman of the Dutch Police Union, Jan Struijs has become a police icon over the past seven and a half years. At talk show tables he discussed sensitive topics such as corruption and discrimination in the police, but he also attracted half the country when he called the Netherlands a narco-state. Just before he steps down as chairman, he lashes out one last time: “Drug trafficking, liquidations. There are things on the shelf that make your stomach turn,” he says in this interview.

#Chairman #Police #Union #waves #goodbye #called #Netherlands #narcostate #knew