The Dutch trade union for professional football players, the VVCS, believes that the world federation FIFA ignores the interests of the players. That is what chairman Evgeniy Levchenko says in response to the reforms of the playing calendar that FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Friday.

“For the VVCS, the new structure of the World Cup for clubs mentioned by FIFA is not responsible and not acceptable,” said Levchenko. “It cannot be decided unilaterally. We again get the impression that FIFA ignores the players and their interests.”





Infantino said at his closing press conference during the World Cup in Qatar that the World Cup for clubs will be expanded from seven to no less than 32 participants from 2025. In even years (2024, 2026 and beyond), FIFA also wants to use the international matches for mini-tournaments with teams from different continents. The federation previously decided to play the World Cup from 2026 with 48 instead of 32 countries. Various parties from the football world warn against overloading the players. See also Macaé investigates suspected monkeypox - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

More than forty professional football leagues, including the Dutch Eredivisie, expressed strong criticism of FIFA’s expansion plans in a joint statement on Friday. They call the decisions about the international match calendar “harmful to the football economy and the well-being of the players”. The international players’ union FIFPro also reacted critically. According to the FIFPro, FIFA made these decisions without serious consultation with the players.

