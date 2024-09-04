Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, stressed that the UAE’s ability to deal with various challenges efficiently and professionally is evident, especially media challenges, as the national media was able to confront misleading information and raise awareness in society, in conjunction with the era of digital media and artificial intelligence, which plays an increasing role in the media sector as an active element in shaping the future of media.

In a speech entitled “National Media and the Symphony of Prosperity” delivered at the opening session of the International Government Communication Forum this morning, on the role of national media in supporting the path of development and prosperity, he said that national media is a symphony in which different voices harmonize to produce a single melody that expresses the identity and aspirations of the nation, stressing the importance of media in building cohesive and strong societies.

He added: “We are working in the National Office, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to advance the media sector in the country and enhance the performance of the media sector in carrying out its role at the national level.”

Al Hamed pointed out the importance of the role of media in life, saying: “The national media remains a beacon of hope, playing the symphony of prosperity towards achieving progress and well-being. Because we are in an era where steps are accelerating towards the future, the media stands as a fundamental element of awareness; information travels the world and crosses continents without barriers, and digital technology has left its mark on our lives and our learning.”