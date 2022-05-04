,,In 2008 I myself had the honor to give the 5 May lecture. I recently picked it up again, and could pronounce it again in a heartbeat. The lecture was about the ‘meaning of liberation’. The essence of freedom is that it is not only about me goes, but about us. About how we as human beings are meant to be, how we live together. Freedom is being able to be yourself, was once a slogan. Well, it’s a little more complicated than that. Perhaps that is now also being recognized a bit more widely. We may have thought that freedom was a natural condition, a matter of course. That was already naive in 2008, and now we are clearly confronted with that because of the war in Ukraine.”