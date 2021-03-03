Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Nawal Al Kaabi, head of the National Clinical Committee for Coronavirus in the Emirates, and the Executive Medical Director at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, warned against ignoring the common symptoms of “Covid-19”, which are fever, cough, and general body fatigue, which are similar to symptoms Common cold and cold.

She explained that the loss of the sense of taste or smell, although it is the most common symptom associated with “Covid-19”, but it is not the most common, as the symptoms of colds, which include difficulty and shortness of breath, muscle pain, sore throat, a runny nose, in addition to the feeling of pressure on the chest and red eyes. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a rash are the symptoms that require attention to them and go to the nearest examination center.

She said: “The elderly and people with chronic diseases should go to the nearest health center to conduct the necessary checks through the specialist doctor, and conduct a“ PCR ”swab, to detect whether or not they are infected with“ Covid-19 ”, in the event that simple symptoms appear on them, such as cold and congestion. And coughing, to obtain a comprehensive evaluation of their health, and they should not be complacent and go to the emergency departments immediately if they have a fever, cough and chest pains.

Al-Kaabi stressed that the symptoms of “Covid-19” should not be neglected, since it is easier to treat in the first two days of the onset of symptoms, while the patient may experience serious complications after more than three days have passed, stressing that early evaluation of infected cases and contacts is an effective factor to limit the spread of Virus and reduce mortality.

She indicated that the less common symptoms of “Covid-19” infection are vomiting, diarrhea, and a rash, adding: The person must go to the survey centers to check on, and make sure of his health condition. She pointed out that the emergence of symptoms includes adults and children, and that all age groups should conduct a “PCR” examination, which is considered a key step in ensuring infection or not.

She noted the need to go to the emergency room in the event that the person suffers from difficulty breathing, or a sense of chest pain, or mental confusion, severe headache, and the inability to stay awake, as this is a sign of lack of oxygen, indicating that it is possible that the patient does not feel any Symptoms about his infection with the virus, and oxygen may begin to decrease in him, and with the passage of time he feels difficulty breathing and severe fatigue.

She pointed out that in some severe cases of lack of oxygen the patient’s lips turn blue, in addition to his suffering from mental confusion, explaining that lack of oxygen is one of the late symptoms of “Covid-19”.

Dr. Nawal Al-Kaabi stressed the necessity for those in contact with any person who is infected or suffers from respiratory symptoms to conduct tests even if his infection with the virus has not been proven, and she added: “At this particular time, which is witnessing the spread of the pandemic, it is necessary to make sure that the virus is not infected, through an easy step, which is Conducting a nasal swab, especially for the elderly and people with chronic diseases ».

She stated that doctors in health centers have sufficient experience to diagnose infected cases, and community members should stop taking the opinions of people around them from family members or friends about the symptoms they suffer from, in addition to the need to encourage the elderly and people with chronic diseases to visit the nearest health center if they suffer minor symptoms And avoid reassuring them that they may be normal symptoms unrelated to “Covid-19”.