Dialogue: Ibrahim Selim

Dr. Muhammad Matar Salem Al Kaabi, head of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, affirmed that false religious ideas are among the most important dangers facing the world, and that correcting these ideas needs a great effort, especially with the development of modern publishing methods, indicating that the commission has played its role in confronting this intellectual wave By correcting religious concepts and highlighting the civilized and human side by publishing paper and digital publications that call for peace, tolerance, love, peaceful coexistence and good citizenship, among others. During his dialogue with the “Union”, he indicated that the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, since its establishment, has adopted moderate religious discourse despite the surrounding circumstances in the world. Correct and moderate thinking is a national pillar that the founders of the state emphasized. Through its various publications, the authority has succeeded in spreading moderate religious culture. And positivity, which works to raise human and moral values ​​in societies, and which calls for the optimal investment of reason and intellect in building mankind and developing homelands.

As for Hajj and Umrah, Al-Kaabi explained that electronic services and Hajj permits have been suspended pending directions from the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Regarding the procedures followed for the Hajj season this year, the head of the authority said: In the event that the door is opened to perform the Hajj, those who wish to perform the obligatory duty will be dealt with according to the health and precautionary requirements and conditions that will be issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as coordination with the health authorities in the state and the relevant authorities. Then the public will be informed about the mechanism via social media.

Al-Kaabi raised his sincere congratulations and congratulations on the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him» and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, and to the people of the Emirates and residents of its good land.

He continued: The authority works in full harmony and coordination with the health authorities in the country with the common goals that link them between them, as the authority is a genuine partner in awareness, and from this standpoint it was keen to play an active role in mitigating the impact of this pandemic and limiting the spread of the Covid-19 virus across all Its platforms interact with the public, and in line with the texts of the legal fatwa issued by the Emirates Fatwa Council at the beginning of the pandemic regarding dealing with diseases threatening the safety of societies, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments has taken a number of measures that are consistent with the decisions of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the competent health authorities, and formed working groups In all its branches nationwide to follow up on ensuring a safe and healthy environment in the mosques and their affiliated facilities, the Holy Quran memorization centers and all their buildings, the authority also circulated to all imams and preachers to contribute to creating a healthy environment for mosques and relieving worshipers and briefing the Friday sermons, in addition to transmitting an awareness message Prepared by the commission to inform worshipers about this virus and its repercussions, based on its religious and social responsibility, it was dumped by the imams about this virus after the morning Watt in the mosques.

He added: “During the closure period, the authority began to completely sterilize mosques nationwide for all their contents and facilities, including mattresses, shelves and pulling out books, and sterilization devices were placed on the doors of mosques, and the Commission has also worked to replace the furnishings of some mosques in crowded places and road mosques with new ones. It facilitated sterilization and cleaning, and educational lectures and workshops were organized for imams regarding taking the necessary precautions to deal with the repercussions of the Corona virus and educating society on what must be done, according to what is issued by the competent health authorities.

In line with the UAE government’s strategy for a gradual return to normal life and the resumption of services that have been suspended, with the necessity to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures, Al-Kaabi said that the existing situation was evaluated in coordination with the competent authorities, taking into account the experiences of some countries that reopened mosques and study the positives. And the challenges resulting from it. He stated that in view of the continuous demands by the public through various platforms and means of communication to reopen mosques for the performance of prayers in them, the Commission has drawn up a plan for the reopening of mosques nationwide in stages.

The first stage: opening mosques to perform the five daily prayers without Friday prayers, while applying all precautionary measures, the second phase: opening mosques to perform Friday prayers, while applying all precautionary measures, and broadcasting and broadcasting the Friday sermon and prayer live on all television and radio stations in the country. After the complete opening of mosques, with the exception of women’s prayer halls, the Commission stressed that all the procedures and requirements that are required to be performed in mosques nationwide, and it continues to do so through continuous inspection of mosques and educating imams on what needs to be done so that they can deliver the message to worshipers in different languages.

He referred to the initiative to conduct periodic examination for all mosque workers, and the total number of examinations for mosque workers amounted to more than (8385) examinations, and the total number of those who received the vaccine was more than 7550 people, 78% of the total actual numbers. The instructions for pioneers were printed and distributed. Mosques to deal with the developments of the Corona virus, including 80,000 copies to raise health awareness, 32100 posters, a guide when opening mosques, and a number: 1436 “roll-up” in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu, and provided about 50,000 packages of hand sanitizers and about: 1,314. 200 posters, physical spacing, and 625,000 masks at the level of the state’s mosques at the beginning of the first phase, and we continue to provide everything necessary for that. The number of mosques that have been replaced has reached 182 mosques, and 32 mosques on external roads and industrial cities have been furnished with vinyl mattresses that are easy to sterilize.

He pointed out that within the framework of the authority’s preparations for Ramadan, a meeting was held with imams of mosques at the state level and enlightening them of the instructions to be followed in the month of Ramadan, in line with the requirements of the Emergency and Crisis Committee.

He said: In the interest of the Commission to continue the work of the Holy Qur’an memorization centers during this exceptional period, the Commission dealt with the crisis by moving to the memorization of the Holy Qur’an from a distance, as the educational programs of the Commission allowed students to continue their learning and memorization of the Holy Qur’an without interruption, through the smart platform for teaching The Holy Quran remotely, which was established by the Commission before the crisis. Indeed, the platform allowed the Noble Qur’an sciences to be received by a large number of people who are not registered in the programs of memorizing the Holy Qur’an in the centers and mosque circles, and the number of those affiliated with memorization programs has reached more than 50,000 male and female students.

With the direction and support of the wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates, he pointed out that the authority, in the interest of the safety of students and workers in the Holy Quran Memorization centers for the circumstances of the new Corona pandemic, has implemented the precautionary measures through the remote work system according to the following steps:

The first: investing in the smart platform for teaching the Noble Qur’an from a distance: it increased its capacity to receive students in the centers and mosque circles affiliated with them, in addition to the expected numbers of those wishing to join the Holy Qur’an memorization program.

The second: investing in smart programs and applications to hold workshops, training courses and meetings to ensure the continuation of work in high efficiency and quality

The third: Implementing a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Education to register learners in the centers within the Al-Manhal program and the smart learning platform, which ensured the provision of a greater capacity for those affiliated to the Holy Quran Memorization Centers.

Fourth: Successive preparations to equip the centers to receive learners by sterilizing them and preparing them in the event of a decision to return to realistic teaching.

Don’t worry

Al-Kaabi said: “The authority’s keenness to raise the level of services and achieve happiness for the public under the slogan (Do not paralyze concern); The authority sought to develop comprehensive awareness plans to ensure the spread of religious awareness, with a focus on supporting national efforts by providing preaching support to the first line of defense by a qualified preaching cadre in this field, in addition to supporting those infected with Coronavirus, in order to enhance their faith capacity. The psychological well-being to overcome adversity and calamities and to effectively respond to the treatment plan, in a way that meets all their needs for religious awareness, and contributes to containing and relieving them.

He added: The authority was up to the challenge in dealing with the emergency conditions of the pandemic, and continuing to hold preaching events presented to the public through lectures and preaching, in coordination with strategic partners, while intensifying efforts in the aspect of digital preaching media, by producing educational clips as a necessary alternative that easily reaches the various segments. Society, to support the system of faithful, devotional, ethical, family and patriotic values, after the decision to suspend direct preaching awareness in all mosques and governmental and private institutions.

Among them were: (Remembrance of God is protection and safety, committed and optimistic, the people of white clothing, I recommend you to your family, the story of they enter your homes, the ambition of the descendants of Zayed, the Eid al-Fitr prayer in your homes, the planting of union, the example of peace, the caravan of peace to the world, the blessing of the house … Etc.), with the launch of the Fouh sermons initiative to enhance community participation to support religious initiatives, by opening the way for creative youth talents in the field of photography and graphic design to participate in preparing awareness-raising cards in a modern and attractive manner that strengthens the system of faith, ethical, family and patriotic values. Broadcast it across various social media.

The authority has also developed a plan for lessons and scientific courses in (jurisprudence, interpretation, hadith, biography and language) by qualifying national scientific cadres on the latest means and methods of virtual education, in addition to developing procedures for interaction and communication with all its affiliates, by giving them certificates of appreciation that motivate continuity and benefit, and with the opening of Effective communication channels to present their development advice and innovative proposals.

This is in addition to launching the Young Preacher Competition in its fourth and fifth season, taking into account the diversification of means and channels and updating the conditions and standards in line with the application of all precautionary measures and preventive measures in the country. Where the smart preaching platform was invested in the activation of the annual forum that supports the national agenda and the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence in the country, and the forum for the year 2020 AD came under the title: (The mother is the incubator of intellectual awareness), in which many relevant institutions participated, in addition to a group of experts and specialists from The state and beyond.