Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Former Egyptian Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Al-Orabi, confirmed that the Cairo summit succeeded greatly in conveying the message and formulating a global collective opinion on peace, pointing out that the summit developed a road map aimed at ending the current humanitarian tragedy and reviving the path of peace.

He stressed the importance of having a political process to protect civilians during the coming period, while emphasizing the right of the Palestinian people to peace, a two-state solution, and allowing the legitimate Palestinian Authority to control all Palestinian territories.

The former Foreign Minister added that peace is an inevitable necessity regionally and globally, which allows for the protection of civilians, allowing the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and not being drawn into violence by all parties involved in the conflict, which is something that was echoed by all voices at the Cairo Peace Summit, which came with broad participation from officials. International and Egyptian-led.

The former Egyptian Foreign Minister pointed out that there is a global desire to establish peace, stop violence and protect civilians by all means, which comes with continuous dialogue between all parties, especially since the fall of more civilians complicates the diplomatic position and the approval of the solution with the necessity of talking about the two-state solution. During the coming period of the end of conflict and violence.

The Cairo summit provided an opportunity to review the humanitarian crisis described as catastrophic, to which two and a half million Palestinians are exposed, in the Gaza Strip.

The refusal to use humanitarian pressure to force displacement came at the top of the summit’s gains, as Egypt affirmed, through President Sisi’s speech, the complete rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians and their displacement to Egyptian lands in Sinai, and the Egyptian state views displacement as “a final liquidation of the Palestinian issue” and an end to For the dream of an independent Palestinian state, and a waste of the struggle of the Palestinian people, and the Arab and Islamic peoples, and stressed that this proud and steadfast people refuses to leave their land even if this land is under occupation or bombing.

Since the summit brought the Palestinian issue back to the forefront, it called for resolving the issue on the basis of justice through the Palestinians obtaining their legitimate rights to self-determination and to live in dignity and security in an independent state on their land like the rest of the peoples of the earth.

The summit succeeded in developing a road map aimed at ending the current humanitarian tragedy and reviving the peace process, through several axes, starting with the full, safe, rapid and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, then negotiating a truce and ceasefire, and then urgently starting negotiations to revive the peace process. To reach a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state living side by side with Israel, on the basis of the decisions of international legitimacy, while working seriously to strengthen the legitimate Palestinian National Authority to fully carry out its tasks in the Palestinian territories.