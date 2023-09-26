Anthony Rota is stepping down as Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons. He came under fire after he invited a 98-year-old war veteran to parliament, but it turned out that he had collaborated with the Nazis and served in the SS during the Second World War. The tribute took place during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
