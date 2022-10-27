Cairo (Etihad)

His Excellency Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said in a keynote speech entitled “A Narrative of the History of Cultural Cooperation between Egypt and the Emirates”: Today’s celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the Emirati-Egyptian relations reflects the exemplary nature of these relations in various fields. His Excellency added: “Perhaps the cultural model is what we see most about this harmony between the two countries, which began a long time ago, before the establishment of diplomatic relations, and was strengthened and consolidated in the seventies.”

His Excellency Al Murr’s speech came within the activities of the Media Cultural Forum, which is organized on the second day as part of the agenda to celebrate 50 years of Emirati-Egyptian relations.

Al-Murr said: “I will tell you about a cultural testimony, and how Egypt affected the culture and press in the Emirates,” adding: “In my youth, my father used to take me to book sellers in the old market in Dubai, and he was sitting outside with the owner of the shop, and he asked me to sit inside, and when I was inside. I had no choice but to start reading, as I read many books, most of which are Egyptian publications, such as children’s books and general information books, which were issued by many Egyptian publishing houses.”

Al-Murr continued, “From here, my first knowledge and culture were formed from the magazines and books that I used to read, and I remember that I read large numbers of Egyptian magazines such as (Samir and Sinbad and the series of stories of the Green Library and Our Children) and everything about the simplification of science .. I still remember their distinctive covers until today. She was also fascinated by translated police novels and popular biographies such as Antara, the Princess with El Himma and the Westernization of Bani Hilal, and the weekly magazines such as Al-Musawwar and Rose Al-Youssef.

His Excellency Al-Murr pointed out the importance of these books and magazines and their impact on his life, as they opened his eyes to a different world, teeming with political, economic and cultural events, the world of famous singers, theater and cinema. His Excellency affirmed that he was influenced by Egyptian culture, which linked him to a diverse world, and prepared him for another shift when he went to study at the university in New York, where Egyptian writers were his first university in which he read about great philosophers, novelists, music geniuses, literary theories and pioneers of economic thought.

He continued, “It was the Egyptian Enlightenment School that prepared me well and guided me to the best of Arab culture. When I returned to the UAE and began making my way in journalism and literary writing, I relied on the most important Egyptian figures in this field, such as Ahmed Bahaa El-Din, Mustafa, Ali Amin and Mahmoud El-Saadani. ».

Al-Murr concluded: “I and my people of my generation in the UAE would not have achieved what we have achieved without the Egyptian culture, which has given us so much. Whoever uttered the language of the dhad .. Fathiyeh for all of Egypt.”