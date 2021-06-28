(Reuters) – At the end of Friday, Cielo announced the resignation of Mauro Ribeiro Neto as president and member of the board of directors of the payment method company.

Also on Friday, the board approved the election of José Ricardo Fagonde Forni, appointed by the controlling shareholder BB Elo Cartão Participações, an entity belonging to Banco do Brasil, to replace Ribeiro Neto.

Possession is subject to approval by the Central Bank.

José Ricardo Fagonde Forni has a degree in Economic Sciences from the University of Brasília-UnB, an MBA in Finance from IBMEC and advanced certification in Innovation from IMD (Switzerland), in addition to several finance and risk courses in Brazil and abroad.

He held the positions of director in several areas at BB, where he is currently vice president of Financial Management and Investor Relations at BB and is a member of the board of directors at BV and EloPar.

In May, the then CEO of Cielo, Paulo Caffarelli, resigned from his position.

(By Paula Arend Laier)

