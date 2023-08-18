Yesterday, the Emirate of Ajman Committee for the Federal National Council Elections continued the process of registering those wishing to run as members of the Electoral College for the Federal National Council elections for the third day in a row. The head of the committee, Rashid Abdul Rahman Al Suwaidi, said that the committee did not register any complaint or note related to the course of action or the procedures followed. During the past days of the registration stage, the committee also witnessed a wide participation from various segments of society and groups.

Al-Suwaidi added to “Emirates Today” that applications for candidacy were received from members of the Electoral College in the Emirate of Ajman smoothly through the electronic system for registration on the website of the National Committee and the smart application, stressing the continuation of the registration center in the Emirate of Ajman Committee to receive applications for candidacy from members wishing to run. Elections experience, who were unable to register through the committee’s website or its smart application, and who meet the constitutional requirements.

He continued, “Among the facilities provided by the National Committee is the issue of authorizing candidacy applications; Those who wish to run and do not have the ability to apply can authorize another approved person, according to the approved forms, to submit a candidacy application.