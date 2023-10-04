His Excellency Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023, confirmed the readiness of the electoral centers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the city of Al Ain and the Al Dhafra region to receive voters for early voting for the National Council elections. He said that all supplies and preparations have been provided to facilitate the election process.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the start of the first day of early voting for the 2023 Federal National Council elections in all the emirates of the country, His Excellency stressed the good turnout of voters, anticipating an increase in turnout in the coming period of voting. Early voting will be held in electoral centers on the 4th and 5th of October, while “remote” voting will begin from October 4 to October 7.

The number of electoral centers in Abu Dhabi reaches nine, which are Abu Dhabi Energy Center, Zayed University, Al Hawashim Majlis, Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall, Ghayathi City Wedding Hall, Al Sila Wedding Hall, Al Ain Convention Center, Al Waqan Wedding Hall, and Al Heer Wedding Hall.