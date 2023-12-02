Chairman of “Adam Smith in Sustainable Capitalism”: The UAE’s contribution to the Climate Fund reduces the financing gap

Hossam Abdelnaby (Abu Dhabi)

Professor Adam Dixon, Adam Smith Chair in Sustainable Capitalism at Adam Smith Panmure House, Heriot-Watt University, praised the UAE’s announcement of its contribution of $100 million to the Climate “Loss and Damage” Fund to compensate the countries most affected by climate change, in a positive step in The trend of reducing the financing gap between North and South countries.

He told Al-Ittihad that financial support for developing countries is crucial to mitigating climate change by enabling them to adopt clean technologies, transition to renewable energy, build resilience to climate impacts, and promote sustainable development, noting that this is the case. It addresses resource disparities, fulfills global commitments, strengthens international cooperation, and ensures that all countries can actively contribute to reducing emissions and building a more sustainable future.

Dixon explained that financing climate action can finance the adoption of clean energy technologies, promote sustainable agriculture, support resilient infrastructure, assist in afforestation and reforestation efforts, facilitate adaptation measures, and assist developing countries in mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change.

He continued, “It can also finance projects to enhance water resource management, prevent deforestation, and support communities vulnerable to climate-induced displacement, stressing that, in general, financing climate action plays a crucial role in promoting a wide range of initiatives that contribute to global efforts to address and combat climate change.” .

Finance receipt

Regarding the options available to deliver climate finance to developing countries, Professor Adam Dixon answered that there are 8 options for providing climate finance to developing countries, which are (bilateral assistance), where developed countries can provide direct financial support to developing countries through bilateral agreements, and enhance cooperation. and targeted initiatives.

He said that (Multilateral Climate Funds) provide climate finance through institutions such as the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and Climate Investment Funds (CIFs) pooling contributions from multiple countries to finance climate projects in developing countries, as it enhances efficiency and coordination. He added that (Official Development Assistance) (ODA) enables the integration of climate finance into broader development assistance efforts, making climate projects compatible with sustainable development goals, while (private sector participation) represents a way to deliver climate finance by encouraging private investment in climate projects. Through mechanisms such as carbon markets, green bonds, and partnerships between the public and private sectors, he works to collect additional resources and expertise, noting that (global environmental facilities) under which institutions such as the Global Environment Facility provide grants and soft funds for projects to enhance biodiversity and mitigate the effects of climate change. Climate and sustainable development. In addition, climate finance can be delivered through innovative financing mechanisms. Exploring innovative financial instruments, such as climate insurance, can help manage risks and attract private investment.

According to Dixon, the seventh option available for delivering climate finance to developing countries is (debt rescheduling), so that rescheduling debt against climate-related commitments can provide and free up the funds needed for climate action. He noted that the last option is (technology transfer and capacity building) because supporting the transfer of climate-resistant technologies and building local capacities enhances the country’s ability to access climate finance and use it effectively, noting that these various methods can work to enhance climate finance to developing countries, and meet… Mitigation and adaptation needs while promoting sustainable development.

Challenges

Regarding the most important challenges facing climate financing, Dixon stated that obtaining climate financing has faced many challenges, and one of the main issues is the lack of provision of funds to meet the increasing demand for climate-related projects.

He stated that developed countries are struggling to fulfill their commitment to provide $100 billion annually, as pledged in the Paris Agreement, but this shortage hi