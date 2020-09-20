Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu may take action against the MPs who created a ruckus in the House on Sunday when the Agriculture Reform Bills were passed. These MPs broke the copy of the bill and broke the posture mike while shouting slogans. Apart from this, the Rule Book was also thrown at the Deputy Chairman.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, Congress MP Ripun Bora, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva were seen poking the podium mike of Deputy Speaker Harivansh. These MPs came near the seat and raised slogans and tore the paper. The TMC MP then pounced the Rule Book on the Deputy Chairman. The uproar was so high that the proceedings of the House had to be postponed for some time.

Sources told the news agency ANI that the Rajya Sabha chairman is deeply disappointed by the behavior of the MPs and they are considering action against these MPs. BJP is also angry with the attitude of these MPs. Several BJP MPs present in the House said that there should be action on these MPs regarding unparliamentary behavior.

Members of various parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Congress and the Left, created an uproar when Deputy Speaker Harivansh did not take note of their demand for a split on the proposal to send the two Bills to the Select Committee. The House resumed the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements on Agricultural Services Bill-2020, when the meeting resumed after a one-day adjournment due to the uproar. Approved by voice.