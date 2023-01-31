Chairman interview | The Left Alliance proposes: the criminalization of drug use should be waived

The Ministry of Finance is demanding too harsh an economic adjustment, says Li Andersson, chairman of the left-wing coalition, in an interview with HS. We interview all the chairmen of the parties elected to parliament in the last elections during the parliamentary elections.

The Left Alliance chairman Lee Andersson does not believe that the Left Alliance and the coalition could find a common line in the government negotiations.

“It’s very unlikely.”

The coalition is currently leading the polls. In the latest in Helsingin Sanomat’s opinion poll Basic Finns came in second ahead of Sdp.

Andersson has already said before that the Left Alliance is not entering the same government as the basic Finns.

“If you look at the policies these right-wing parties have taken to the elections, there are very drastic cuts to social security and welfare services. I don’t think it’s possible to find common ground in such cutting lists.”

Andersson’s interview is part of HS’s series where party leaders meet before the parliamentary elections. We also publish personal photos of them, which tell what each person is like as a person and as a leader.

You can read Andersson’s profile here.

Read more: This is Li Andersson of the left-wing coalition: An intelligent politician is afraid of hierarchies and gets hurt easily

Punishing drug users is not a good drug policy, says Andersson.

“ “Drug deaths among young people could mostly be prevented with better policies.”

Andersson’s society’s services should not be cut, but many of them, on the contrary, require more money.

In its election program, the Left Alliance presents, for example, a comprehensive reform of Finland’s drug legislation.

“I find it quite strange how little is discussed in Finland about the large number of drug-related deaths among young people. Those deaths could mostly be prevented with better policies,” says Andersson.

According to Andersson, a better policy means abandoning the criminalization of drug use. At the same time, significantly more money must be directed to substance abuse services, says Andersson. Today, for example, you may have to wait a long time to get access to cutting therapy and replacement therapy.

“I hope this can be found in the next government program.”

Drug policy in addition to reform, the election program of the left-wing coalition includes, for example, a proposal on limiting the profit-seeking of child welfare foster care.

“I find it very worrying that in Finland more and more public money is being sunk into child welfare foster care services provided by profit-seeking, large companies – at the same time as it is known that child welfare is suffering from a really big lack of resources.”

The party also proposes significant additional funding for education. The Left Alliance would put 200 million euros to support learning. In addition to funding, more binding legislation is needed for municipalities, says Andersson.

According to Andersson, schools need, for example, the allocation of special teachers, and the legislation should guide schools more strictly than at present to organize small group teaching for students if necessary.

Andersson says that he is satisfied with the actions that the government took this term for education and social security services.

“ “The problem with oversized cuts is that they very easily undermine the conditions for growth and employment.”

Finland According to the Left Alliance, the economy could be adjusted during the next government term with three billion euros. The party would collect 2.5 billion euros with tax revenues and 0.5 billion euros with cuts. The party would collect more taxes, above all, by tightening dividend taxation for owners of unlisted companies.

The Left Alliance would direct the direct cuts to business subsidies. The party would remove the industry’s electricity subsidy and propose reductions to some of the subsidies granted by Business Finland.

Treasury has proposed that the state finances should be adjusted by nine billion euros during the next two terms of government. The Left Alliance does not commit to this.

“We are not ready for such a big adjustment.”

A nine billion euro adjustment would backfire because it would cripple society, says Andersson.

“An adjustment of that scale, if it were done mainly by cutting expenses, would cause irreversible damage to the Finnish education system and social and health care.”

According to Andersson, we should talk about the fact that the state’s debt ratio is significantly affected by the employment rate.

“The problem with oversized cuts is that they very easily weaken the conditions for growth and employment. Therefore, in our opinion, the adjustments must be aimed at tax reforms that do not have effects that weaken employment.”

But what if the employment rate doesn’t increase but decreases due to e.g. a ban on exports? If the economy cannot be made to grow through employment, does the left-wing coalition think that at some point it will be necessary to resort to cutting measures?

“If it happens that the whole of Finland and the eurozone drift into a serious recession, the entire need for adjustment will have to be re-examined. If during a recession or recession, public spending is cut heavily, it will most likely only deepen the recession. In the current situation, it is possible to adapt, because employment is at a good level.”

The Left Alliance in politics, it is important to push for additional funding for the central institutions of the welfare state.

Worrying news has been read about the situation of these institutions recently. The learning results of schoolchildren have decreased, a shortage of nurses threatens social and healthcare services, young people suffer more from mental health problems than before, and child protection reports have increased.

Read more: Health care is in an acute crisis: These readings show how tight the deadlock is

Read more: The backgrounds of child protection cases are increasingly complicated, says a long-time expert – “There are quite a lot of situations where custody is the young person’s wish”

Why are the institutions of the welfare state decaying in a situation where for the last four years the Left Alliance has sat in the government together with the Sdp?

“This situation has not arisen during this government period,” says Andersson.

“If we think about learning results, for example, there is not even any research data on their development over the last four years. When we talk about learning outcomes or labor shortages in social and health care, they are long-term developments and certainly did not start during this government period.”

Andersson says he is satisfied with what the current government has done to strengthen education and social security services. The government made a social security reform and increased funding for education.

“But the results are not visible immediately, but only years later. At the moment, for example, the consequences of the pandemic are still visible in the treatment queues.”