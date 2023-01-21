Chairman interview | Petteri Orpo demands that basic Finns tell us what they would cut from

The next government must first write a hydrogen strategy, says the coalition’s Petteri Orpo HS in an interview, which starts the series of interviews with the chairman. We interview all the chairmen of the parties elected to parliament in the last elections during the parliamentary elections.

The coalition the chairman Petteri Orpon in my opinion, Finland’s new prosperity is as close as a low-hanging apple, if the next government does not insist on picking it.

Omena consists of clean energy, hydrogen production and green industry.

“I see Finland’s chances of becoming a world-saving green technology superpower as really good, because Finland already has tested technology and Finland will soon be self-sufficient in electricity production, the majority of which is fossil-free. We have space, we have know-how and innovations,” says Orpo in an interview with HS.

Orpo starts a series in which we interview all the chairmen of the parties elected to the parliament in the last elections during the parliamentary elections.

You can read Orpo’s profile here:

“ “Finland needs tens of thousands of work-related immigrants every year.”

Orphan says that the next government must write a proper hydrogen strategy right away, so that international investors realize that Finland is serious about its efforts to become a superpower in hydrogen and clean energy.

“Then you have to make big investments in your own clean energy. We need an extension license for Loviisa’s nuclear power plants. We need to find a Western builder for the Hanhikivi nuclear power plant.”

According to Orpo, the Nuclear Energy Act also needs to be reformed quickly of small nuclear power plants to the need. Planning and permits must promote the construction of wind power.

“In the EU alone, 5,000 billion euros will be spent on clean energy solutions by the end of the decade. We can quickly achieve significant economic growth if we invest in the right things now.”

A better one According to Orpo, the condition of the future is stopping indebtedness, deregulation, increasing work-related immigration, taking care of competence and competitive taxation. The next government must take care of them.

“When these are in order, the companies take care of the rest.”

In Orpo’s opinion, corporate taxation is competitive, but the taxation of small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs must under no circumstances be tightened. Any taxation related to work and entrepreneurship must not be increased, but rather decreased.

Coalition promises to lighten up earned income taxation with one billion euros in all income categories.

Even low growing apples are of no use if no one picks them.

Orpo says that Finland needs tens of thousands of work-related immigrants every year. In 2021, approximately 36,000 foreigners received their first residence permit. Almost 11,500 of them got their permits because of work.

“The next government’s first priority is to get international recruitment in order. It will be successful, as long as it is recognized even more widely than at present, that it is necessary to get a very large number of work-related immigrants to Finland.”

According to Orpo, the bureaucracy must be dismantled and the assessment of workforce needs must be completely abandoned. Assessment of need means that an employee from elsewhere will only receive a residence permit if no workforce can be found in the EU or the European Economic Area.

A few years ago, the coalition proposed that a new agency should be established for international recruitment, where steps would be centralized. “I would never have believed that the coalition would present a new agency, but work-based immigration is a matter of destiny for the nation.”

“ “I don’t know what the basic Finns’ economic policy really is and what reforms they are ready for.”

Coalition would rely more on companies for recruitment. Companies that handled the affairs of foreign workers well would receive a certificate, which would be permission to recruit directly from abroad.

According to Orpo, this would require more monitoring of the conditions of foreign workers, but according to him it is needed anyway in order to comply with Finnish collective agreements and laws.

You still have to be careful with the Russians, for example, he says. “We have other countries with which we should be careful.”

Orphan in the election exams, he has focused on raking the Sdp, but not much of the basic Finns.

During this interview too, Orpo has time to bark about Sdp’s economic policy and government. Still, his speeches on internationalism, industrial policy, strengthening the EU, climate policy, employment and education sound like Sdp’s line in many respects.

Unlike The Prime Minister leading the SDP Sanna MarinOrphan has not rejected government cooperation with basic Finns. In an interview with HS, however, he says that he sees a considerable number of differences between the coalition and basic Finns.

“For example, the greatest threat to humanity by far is climate change, and emissions must be reduced quickly, but many basic Finns often question the existence of climate change as a whole.”

Orpo himself has wondered about the Natural Resources Center’s “incomprehensibly” tossing carbon sink calculations.

Orphan think that in terms of economic policy, the Basic Finns seem to have come closer to the coalition. “But I don’t know what the basic Finns’ economic policy really is and what reforms they are ready for.”

“They present for government spending 2–4 percent cheese planer cut. It should really be said, what else is being discussed other than the perennial favorite topics of basic Finns, i.e. immigration, development aid and climate action,” he says.

“They claim that they want to lighten taxation, but they do not present anything concrete about it. They want employment to rise, but they have not proposed reforms to, for example, unemployment insurance or working life.”

The list of orphans never ends. “And then they talk about securing Finland and exports, but they still seem to want to isolate Finland all the time.”

