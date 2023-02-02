Chairman interview | Harkimo: Cooperation with the Russians and taking the Jokers to the KHL was a mistake

“Finland has no relations, and there won’t be until the war ends,” says Liike Nyt chairman Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo from Russia in an interview with HS. We interview all the chairmen of the parties elected to parliament in the last elections during the parliamentary elections.

Cooperation there was a mistake with the Russians, and the hockey team Jokers should not have been taken to the Russian KHL league, says Harry “Hajlis” Harkimo.

“I started cooperation before the conquest of Crimea and the war in Ukraine. In hindsight it was a mistake, but I didn’t think so at the time. All the companies cooperated with the Russians,” he says in an interview with HS.

“Now it’s easy to say it was a mistake, but hindsight is always easy.”

Harkimo sold in 2013 for Russian-Finnish businessmen of the Hartwall arena (now Helsinki Hall) Gennady Timchenko and For Roman Rotenberg. At the end of the financial year, the equity of his company Hjallis Promotion rose from less than one million to almost 13 million euros.

The same year Harkimo announcedthat the Jokerit, which he owns, will move to play in the KHL league, which was seen as part of the exercise of Russian soft influence.

Russia seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and launched a full-scale war of aggression last February.

HS interviews all the leaders of the parties elected to parliament during the parliamentary elections.

You can read Harkimo’s profile here:

How Are Harkimo’s businesses related to the elections?

Liike Nyti has only one MP in the parliament, Harkimo himself, but the expectations for the April elections are high: according to Harkimo, the goal is at least ten MPs.

After the Russian attack, Finnish politicians’ relations with Russia have come under new scrutiny. There is no end in sight to the war. The next parliament and government will also have to think about how to treat Russia and Ukraine.

“Finland has no relations, and there won’t be until the war ends,” Harkimo says now about Russia. He says that he himself has not met his former Russian collaborators for five years.

“ “We can do things for economic growth, but we cannot be based on it.”

Liike Nytin goals include, among other things, tiering of earnings-related unemployment insurance, making it easier to dismiss, more selective immigration than at present, tax breaks for investing companies and emphasizing national interests more strongly than at present in EU politics.

The party wants to reduce indebtedness by at least one billion euros annually.

Harkimo accuses other parties of peddling the image that the debt could be reduced only by the growth of the economy and employment.

“I know there is a recession coming. We can do things for economic growth, but we cannot be based on it.”

Liike Nyt offers annual cuts and tax increases for three billion euros.

The biggest cuts it proposes target, among other things, development cooperation, housing support and business support. The party would almost completely stop development cooperation other than loans and investments.

Liike Nyt would also cut Yleisradio’s funding by 150 million euros, or a quarter. In Harkimo’s opinion, one whole channel should go.

In addition, the party wants to increase sugar, tobacco and alcohol taxes. Earned income taxation should leave it unchanged.

Liike Nyt proposes additional money for education and social and health care.

200 million would be given to the elementary school, which, according to Harkimo, should be used to reduce group sizes by hiring more teachers and assistants.

Liike Nyt would add 800 million euros to social and health care. It would hire more employees and shorten treatment queues.

Liike Nytin the rise to the Finnish party field began in 2018, when Harkimo, who was a parliament member of the coalition resigned from the party and announced the founding of a new political movement. After the 2019 parliamentary elections, Liike Nyt was registered as a party.

The party got 49 representatives in the municipal elections and 20 representatives in the regional elections. Because of this, Harkimo believes that in the parliamentary elections in April it is possible to multiply the support compared to the present.

“ “Everyone only wants to protect their own interests.”

Shop Now wants to be an alternative to the old parties.

What ultimately separates it from them?

Lack of ideology, says Harkimo. Liike Nyt is not based on any idea, but according to Harkimo, takes “things as things are”.

He blames the old parties for the fact that the coalition is married to the Confederation of Business, the Sdp ay movement and the center to MTK. This freezes politics.

“Everyone only wants to protect their own interests,” he says. According to Harkimo, Liike Nyt is able to conduct independent politics because it does not listen to lobbyists.

But is it independent of Harkimo?

Liike Nyt has been set up largely with Harkimo’s money. The party has 830,000 from Harkimo’s company euro loan. Harkimo has explained this by saying that the business would not have received a loan from the bank.

As a donation, such a large amount from one person would be illegal. The extraordinary arrangement has raised doubts as to whether the party’s entire survival is actually only in Harkimo’s hands. He decides on extending the loan period.

Harkimo denies the suspicions. According to him, the loan was only about a “starter” for Liike Nyti. He has not given any new loans and does not intend to give any. The election budget is collected from individual supporters.

Could Liike Nyt change the chairman?

“Oh, of course,” says Harkimo. Him was elected last year for a further two-year term as chairman.

“I’m not sure if I’ll continue after that. I’m not announcing now that I won’t continue, but I’m 69 years old. I’ve been at retirement age for a long time.”