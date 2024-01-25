Home page World

Terrible accident on the Seiser Alm. One person died on a chairlift. Symbol image: © Daniel Karmann/dpa

Dramatic scenes on the Alpe di Siusi. A South Tyrolean woman died in a meter-deep fall from a chairlift. Her companion was seriously injured.

Seiser Alm – The accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. near the valley station. Two skiers from South Tyrol (Italy) fell around seven meters from the chairlift for reasons that are still unknown. An 83-year-old woman died.

Stol.it reported “very serious injuries to the head and chest” as well as multiple fractures. All attempts at resuscitation were in vain.

There are different information regarding the accompaniment of those involved in the accident. This is a 55-year-old or 69-year-old person. She should stol.it According to reports, he suffered severe chest trauma, head and spinal injuries and a broken leg. She was flown to the Bolzano Clinic.

The accident therefore occurred at the “Gold Knopf” lift. How this could have happened is currently unclear. The carabinieri are working through the circumstances of the accident, including questioning other skiers. The injured companion is said to have been responsive, but could not remember what happened to the accident. How rainews.it reports, the “Gold Button” lift has just been completely renovated for this winter season.

Chairlift drama in South Tyrol – just a few days ago a gondola crashed in Austria

The emergency medical helicopter Pelikan 2, the air rescuers from Aiut Alpin Dolomites and the mountain rescue team were in action. Unfortunately, any help came too late for the 83-year-old.

It is not the first accident in ski areas this year. In Hochoetz (Tyrol) a gondola crashed in mid-January. There were several seriously injured people.