As the first of several candidates, Janine Wissler announced her candidacy for the chairmanship of the Left Party. Your chances are good.

BERLIN taz | The left-wing politician in Hesse, Janine Wissler, wants to become party leader of the Left Party. “I thought for a long time about whether I should run for chairman of the party at the upcoming party congress and I came to the conclusion that I want to do that,” wrote Wissler on Friday in a concise statement that she distributed on Twitter.

“We need a strong left that is anchored in trade unions and social movements that advocate social justice, ecological restructuring, anti-racism, more democracy and consistent peace policies within and outside the parliaments,” said Wissler, outlining her political program. Due to a family emergency, she will not answer any inquiries in the next few days and asks for your understanding.

The two incumbent party chairmen Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger had separately declared a week ago that they would not run for chairmanship again after eight years at the top. This clears the way for the election of a new dual leadership at the party congress at the end of October.

Wissler has been the parliamentary group leader of the Left Party in the Hessian state parliament since 2009. The eloquent and charismatic front woman is said to have good chances of becoming party chairman. She competes in the Left Party, which is very keen on quoting, as a representative of the Left wing of the party and the West German state associations.

Further candidacy expected in the evening

For the East German state associations and the camp of pragmatists in the party, the Thuringian state boss Susanne Hennig-Wellsow is under discussion as a possible candidate. Hennig-Wellsow wants to comment on the sidelines of the meeting of the state executive in the course of the evening.

Both women could form a dual leadership. However, it is quite possible that other applicants will register and the cards will be shuffled again at the party conference in Erfurt.