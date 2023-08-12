Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

A tragic accident in Austria claimed one person seriously injured, a man from Bavaria survived a fall from a chairlift. Before that, the chair had come loose.

Andelsbuch – In an accident with a chairlift, a vacationer in Austria fell four meters and was seriously injured. The man is a 65-year-old from Bavaria, he was driving down the valley on Friday with a companion on the Andeslbuch mountain railway in the state of Vorarlberg when the double chair broke from the rope. That’s what the police report. The chair slipped off the suspension cable and crashed into the chair underneath, on which two other passengers were sitting.

Tragic accident in Austria: chair detaches from cable car – German falls into the depths

As a result of the impact, the man from Bavaria slipped under the safety bar. With the help of another passenger, he was able to stay for a few minutes, according to the police. Then the man fell down a steep meadow, slipped another four meters over an embankment and then landed on a goods road. As a police spokesman explained on Saturday, the seriously injured man came from Munich.

The other three participants are also German. Two of them were slightly injured. The police did not provide any information on their exact origin. The 65-year-old was flown to a hospital in neighboring Switzerland by helicopter. The operation of the cable car has been suspended until further notice.

Another misfortune: vacationer falls on the concrete floor

On the same day, another accident happened on a lift in the Austrian state of Tyrol, in which a German woman was injured. The 75-year-old from the district of Hanover drove up the Wilder Kaiser near Going with her granddaughter. Just before arrival she opened the safety bar. She lost her balance and fell about 1.5 meters onto a concrete floor. She suffered serious facial injuries. Only in July had a fatal accident occurred in Austria. A 32-year-old climber from Germany fell about 120 meters deep.