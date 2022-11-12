shut down Mike Schier

DirkWalter

Christian Deutschlaender

Generation change in the state parliament: Many experienced members of parliament will voluntarily retire in 2023. And some involuntarily. Especially in the CSU, a little renewal is being forced. The free voters prefer to rely on a lot of veterans.

Munich – The mutiny began very festively. On a mild June evening, Junge Union celebrated its 75th anniversary with Prosecco drinks and appetizers in a classy Munich café. Then her boss dropped that soon the candidates for state parliament would be nominated everywhere, and young applicants would challenge some top dogs. The CSU chairman Markus Söder was publicly asked to support the young against the old behind the scenes: “Pick up the phone!”

State elections in Bavaria: Young unionists displace veteran CSU politicians

did he? Or not? One does not know. The JU’s whimsical Prosecco announcement was not an empty threat. During these months, the state parliament candidates of all parties are nominated all over the country. And in the CSU, some veteran but not particularly prominent MPs have been downright overthrown. In East Bavaria, the warriors Gerhard Waschler (the CSU loses its only school politician), Walter Taubeneder and Max Gibis – a total of almost half a century in the state parliament under their belt – sometimes lost by a huge margin to youngsters.

In Swabia, ex-minister Franz Pschierer left the CSU when an opponent announced himself. In addition, mask dealer Alfred Sauter was pushed out. In Franconia, parliamentary group leader Alexander König is shaking, after 25 years in the state parliament that have not been free of affairs, he is being challenged by a young mayor (20) with good prospects.

Generation change in the Bavarian state parliament: CSU MPs stop

The generation change is forced – not always, but more and more often. There are also some cases of self-determined withdrawal. Group leader Thomas Kreuzer is the most prominent. Ex-Minister Marcel Huber has already given up his mandate in Mühldorf after his wife became seriously ill. In Rosenheim and Traunstein, Klaus Stöttner and Klaus Steiner (his successor candidate is already 60) will stop voluntarily in 2023. Likewise, Martin Bachhuber (Bad Tölz) is no longer running – the mayor of Kochel, Thomas Holz, who has become known as a critic of Munich’s “hordes of excursions”, wants to succeed him.

That sounds like a lot, is also associated with hopes for new wind in the CSU. Most of the 80 MPs continue, including Ilse Aigner (Miesbach), Michaela Kaniber (Berchtesgaden), Ulrike Scharf (Erding). Söder confidants like Christian Bernreiter or Albert Füracker are already set.

Free voters: Lots of rock around Aiwanger

There is continuity with the Free Voters. The pillars of the parliamentary group are back: Hubert Aiwanger anyway, but also parliamentary group leader Florian Streibl, Environment Minister Thorsten Faithr and Minister of Education Michael Piazolo and his previously shapeless State Secretary Anna Stolz from Lower Franconia. Piazolo has already been nominated, he meets SPD leader Florian von Brunn as a direct candidate in Munich-Giesing. After the Corona years, in which he had to take a lot of criticism because of several school closures, Piazolo is now hoping for more freedom for the actual school policy – and wants to score points with the higher starting salary A 13 for all elementary and middle school teachers that has now been decided (“already a big one Accent”).

All ministers have been MPs in the Maximilianeum since 2008, when the party entered the state parliament for the first time. Deputies from the region such as Benno Zierer (Freising) and Hans Friedl (Fürstenfeldbruck) continue, as does the controversial deputy Bernhard Pohl (Kaufbeuren), who attracted attention with a few escapades. A long-standing member of parliament, Eva Gottstein (72) from Eichstätt, is no longer standing.