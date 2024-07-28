The forests of the Gran Chaco are the second green lung of South America, after the Amazon. There, logging and clearing are advancing without pause. During the first half of this year, the Argentine part of the ecosystem suffered the deforestation of 59,557 hectares, a portion of land equivalent to three times the surface of the City of Buenos Aires. The data comes from satellite images collected by the environmental organization Greenpeace. The advance of the agricultural frontier —especially for cattle raising and soybean planting, for export— affects the provinces of Chaco and Santiago del Estero the most, and occurs mostly illegally, thanks to the lack of prosecution and penalization of infractions. In the case of Chaco, other factors are also at play: the recent relaxation of the regulations that protect forests and, as reported to the courts by the Association of Environmental Lawyers, the collusion between officials and businessmen in the agro-industrial sector – who are often the same people.

The Gran Chaco region extends across part of the territories of Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay. It is home to some 3,400 species of plants, 500 species of birds, 150 species of mammals, 120 species of reptiles and 100 species of amphibians. The destruction of this forest ecosystem is accelerating, at least in its Argentine area. So far this year, the damage caused by bulldozers and chainsaws was 15% higher than that recorded in the first half of 2023, when 51,600 hectares had been cleared, Greenpeace detailed. According to the organization’s estimates, between January and June of this year, deforestation reached 27,148 hectares in the province of Chaco; 21,047 hectares in Santiago del Estero; another 7,162 hectares in Formosa and 4,200 more in Salta.

“Between 1998 and 2022, 7 million hectares of forests were lost in Argentina as a whole,” says Hernán Giardini, coordinator of the Greenpeace forest campaign. 75% of Argentine deforestation is concentrated in the Chaco region, he explains. “In a context of climate crisis, this has a very serious impact on biodiversity. There are species that could disappear. At the moment, there are 20 jaguar specimens left in the Gran Chaco,” he exemplifies. “Deforestation causes floods and also droughts. A parallel process to deforestation is the eviction of peasant communities and indigenous peoples, which ends up generating violent conflicts.”

For Giardini, there is an emergency situation that “should lead governments to prohibit deforestation instead of promoting it. The system of fines is not enough against illegality, penalization is necessary.” Today, he explains, it is in the interest of agricultural producers to deforest illegally and expand the productive frontier: with the profits they obtain from exports, they easily pay the current fines.

In light of the deforestation data revealed by Greenpeace, the Chaco Forestry Department stated that the report for the first half of the year includes not only illegal clearings, but also authorized activities covering some 7,000 hectares. It also stressed that measures are being taken to control illegal deforestation, including the seizure of bulldozers.

“Ecocide and exclusion”

According to information from the National Monitoring System for Native Forests, of the nearly 7 million hectares of forest lost in the last quarter of a century in Argentina, more than 800,000 hectares are located in Chaco, one of the country’s 23 provinces. In this context, the provincial legislature approved last April – after a rapid process that excluded community participation – an update of the Territorial Planning of Native Forests. The reform extends the areas where deforestation can be authorized, according to environmental organizations such as Fundación Vida Silvestre, Greenpeace and the Somos Monte Chaco Collective. The entities warned that areas of the Copo National Park and the La Pirámide and Loro Hablador reserves, among others, will be affected.

“The unconstitutional law voted is the final product of the reprehensible actions of a group of officials, legislators and businessmen who, with different roles, pursue the same objective: to design a plan to destroy the native forest of Chaco and enrich themselves illicitly,” states a criminal complaint from the Association of Environmental Lawyers of Argentina. The presentation, made to the federal court of Chaco, specifies that the profit sought lies in “the monetary revaluation of the reclassified lands, the expansion of the agricultural frontier, the use of vulnerable labor practically reduced to conditions of servitude and the commercialization of wood and by-products.”

The complaint requests a precautionary measure to suspend the effects of the new territorial order and to stop all activity that destroys the native forest. The core of the accusation is the alleged “coordinated action” of officials, legislators and businessmen, who successively move from the private sector to the public sector, and who are accused of crimes of fraud, abuse of authority, influence peddling and incompatible negotiations, among others.

The Association of Environmental Lawyers analyzed the clearing permits authorized by the province in recent years and noted that, in many cases, they were issued by officials who, before or after, had business activity in areas related to forestry or agricultural production. Similarly, the reform of the territorial ordering was promoted by legislators linked to those same productive sectors. This is a problem internationally recognized as “revolving doors” or, also, “the fox in the henhouse.” So far, the Chaco administration, headed by Governor Leandro Zdero, has chosen not to respond to the accusations.

“There is no country that has emerged from poverty with a primary model of exporting natural resources,” says Enrique Viale, president of Abogados Ambientalistas. “El Chaco,” he says, “is the best demonstration that this colonial model is useless: it is the most deforested area and one of the poorest in the country. There is a mafia taking advantage of ecocide and social exclusion.”

