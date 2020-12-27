WAIBLINGEN / DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) – Despite all the Corona skepticism, the chainsaw manufacturer Stihl is posting record business in the year ending. “In 2020 we will achieve double-digit sales growth for the first time in nine years,” said Stihl boss Bertram Kandziora to the “Handelsblatt”. “We will also achieve sales of over four billion euros for the first time.” This record was already exceeded in November. According to Kandziora, Stihl benefited, among other things, from “the fact that many people during the pandemic were much at home and worked more in their gardens”. The job market also benefited from the boom in demand: “The workforce has increased by more than 1,000 to over 18,000 worldwide,” said the Stihl boss.

Should demand fall in 2021, Stihl would still have to “continue to produce at the highest level at least until the middle of the year and also run Sunday shifts because we have to replenish the warehouses in our entire sales chain after the boom of recent months”. In order to increase capacities accordingly, the investments would be increased by double-digit million euros to around 350 million euros.

In the spring, in view of the beginning pandemic, Stihl had spoken cautiously about the course of business in 2020 and expected falling sales figures. Nevertheless, in March the company decided to continue working in order to be able to deliver in any case, instead of going on short-time work like many other companies. “In fact, when demand shot up surprisingly by over 30 percent month after month from May onwards, we were largely able to deliver. Not every competitor was able to do that,” said Kandziora. According to his information, Stihl currently even works on Sundays.

In 2019, Stihl was able to increase sales by four percent to 3.93 billion euros with stagnating sales. The company benefited, among other things, from shifts in the product mix towards higher-quality devices. In general, the company does not provide any specific information on the result./kf/DP/zb