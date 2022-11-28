Since before the anime came out Chainsaw Man there were those who paid attention to one of his characters, Kobeni Higashiyama, taking it as a base to make fan art and even cosplay.

Many readers of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work came across as a ‘cute’ or ‘adorable’ character because of his attitudes. However, some changed their minds upon seeing her in action in the animated adaptation.

Especially when the terror of facing a powerful demon drove her crazy and they heard her screams in the anime. This was something she could expect.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man: They throw Pochita stuffed animal and you’ll want it to keep you company.

No way Kobeni kept his composure against an almost invincible enemy. The downside of the matter is that she was willing to kill Denji to fulfill this creature’s demands, and she ended up stabbing Aki. Luckily things didn’t get any worse.

Font: Instagram.

After such a terrible ordeal, the fans were able to see another side of her, much more relaxed and calm. Of course, more big tests are coming for Kobeni in the following episodes of Chainsaw Man.

But we don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun by talking about what’s going to happen. As mentioned before, there is still a lot to see about Kobeni Higashiyama, who continues to leave her mark in the world of cosplay with various interpretations.

Chainsaw Man’s Kobeni in a ‘future’ cosplay

The cosplay that we share with you of Kobeni Higashiyama from Chainsaw Man it is a contribution from cosplayer deer (@deer.cos). Those who watch the anime will surely not recognize the outfit she is wearing.

It’s because it’s based on something that happens later in the manga and when Kobeni is dressed as a waitress. But from what can be seen there are various elements of her appearance that are present in her recreation.

Font: Instagram.

Among them the hairstyle of this character and the hair clips. Unfortunately, the mask on his face does not appear in the manga and covers half of his face.

That is why it cannot be seen if he has the moles of this character. This cosplayer is from China and it is to be imagined that the mask is to avoid contagion with COVID-19. It’s a precaution but it doesn’t help her cosplay much. It’s a decent effort.

In addition to Chainsaw Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.