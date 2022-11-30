In the most recent episodes of the anime of Chainsaw Man One of the characters that has attracted the most attention is Himeno, who has long stood out in the fan art and cosplay community.

She is another one of Public Security’s demon hunters in the service of Makima’s special team. In this job she is Aki Hayakawa’s partner and together they stand out for her efficiency. Both are very competent exterminators.

Like Aki who has a contract with the Fox Demon, she has one with the Phantom Demon. This is how she can use one of her invisible arms to fight but in order to do so she had to sacrifice something.

In this case it was one of his eyes. This is how he has an ‘ace up his sleeve’ that allows him to surprise difficult or complicated enemies without directly intervening. But something that he stands out for is his attitude and security.

Font: MAPPA.

In Chainsaw Man This hunter shows maturity and also shows experience. She is also optimistic and keeps her cool in the worst situations.

But it’s also fair to say that she’s flirtatious, and that’s something Denji knows all too well. Only she also drinks too much and that results in dire consequences. Despite the above, Himeno is popular among fans and has more than one cosplay.

Himeno from Chainsaw Man with a very close cosplay

The cosplay that we share with you of Himeno de Chainsaw Man it is a contribution from cosplayer Lily Shine (@lilyshibei). She recreates the cut and hairstyle of this demon hunter; she keeps her hair short, straight and black.

He still has the obligatory patch and the eye that can be seen may have a pupil. However, the tonality does not seem to be the same used in the anime. It is possible that it is more based on the original manga.

Font: Instagram.

As far as can be seen in the photo, the cosplayer is wearing a black suit with a tie of the same color as well as a white shirt. But the shot is so close that she can’t see the whole work, which is a shame.

It seems that Lily Shine usually does all her cosplays in the same way; It’s a pity because a larger photo allows us to better appreciate performances like this. By the way, the cigar is very present.

