Denji goes to school and, depressed, he will receive criticism from some classmates who mention that Chainsaw Man He is a faker and that he has claimed all the murders of the demons that have actually been exploits of Asa Mitaka, a girl who studies in the same school.

After this, Denji gets upset, because he knows that he cannot tell the truth, now that he has agreed to take life with Nayuta, even if this prevents him from being Chainsaw Man. However, he gets into a fight and goes all the way to the teachers’ office for misbehavior. There he is mistreated and subjected to a terrible prejudice, “Because he is an orphan, he has aggressive behaviors.”

Source: MangaPlus

Denji feels very depressed and skips school, goes to the movies and meets a classmate with whom he talks a bit about what happened and wonders if this is the regular kind of life people live, and if it’s actually something he would like.

The young man leaves and tells him that they actually asked him the favor of keeping him there for a moment, because a girl wants to talk to him. Despite all of Denji’s earlier yearnings about dating a girl, he doesn’t feel right right now and prefers to avoid it.

Source: MangaPlus

While Chainsaw Man explains his state of mind, and says directly that he prefers to be alone, the girl puts her hands in the front of his pants and he realizes that he is touching his sexual organs without his permission, but he is only able to jump from shock.

Source: MangaPlus

We don’t know who this girl is, nor her real intentions. But Denji is definitely at a new threshold.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man read?

MangaPlus has the latest three manga chapters available for legal and free reading. At the momentTatsui Fujimoto’s work has 136 chapters, collected in 15 volumes.

The anime adaptation that consisted of twelve chapters and was in charge of Studio MAPPA is available on Crunchyroll.

