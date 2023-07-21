We continue to see great reinterpretations on the characters of Chainsaw Manas happens in this case with this beautiful Yoru/Asa Mitaka cosplay from the excellent Xenon_newhich manages to perfectly reproduce the demon in question, with something of its human host.

The chosen subject actually seems to be more Yoru than Asa Mitaka, but the cosplayer still wanted to refer to both, being in fact two sides of the same person, or almost. Asa Mitaka is the main character of the Chainsaw Man Academy Saga: it is a student with a rather modest appearance but also endowed with a dark charm, which hides a great secret.

It is in fact the human being chosen to host the demon Yoru, the War Devil and one of the most fearsome beings in the Chainsaw Man universe, a member of the Four Horsemen. Yoru resurrects in Asa’s body, creating a notable duality for the girl, which however in some cases dominates the demon’s personality.

This obviously creates a considerable opposition between the shy and resigned character of Asa and the great power of the demon Yoru, characterized moreover by a rather strong-willed temperament. Xenon_ne’s cosplay reproduces a sort of mixture between the two characters, even if the appearance and personality of the demon clearly prevails.

