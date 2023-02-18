The first season of the anime Chainsaw Man ended but Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work still has a great influence and is talked about a lot, even in the panorama of cosplayers. In this regard, today we see the Makima cosplay full of charm made by Yashafluff.

Makima is an expert hunter of Devils with an attractive appearance and represented as an enigmatic woman, apparently kind but hiding a cold and calculating personality. She is the object of desires of Denji, the protagonist of Chainsaw Man, who has come into her sights due to her peculiar nature, halfway between a human and a devil.

It’s really hard to criticize Yashafluff’s cosplay. As you can see yourself in the shots below, Makima’s character has been faithfully represented, with wig, costume and makeup reproduced in a rather rigorous way.

