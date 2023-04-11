













Chainsaw Man: Women, Fire and Dangerous Things

Women have always been part of manga and anime installments, however, on few occasions they have had a really remarkable graphic and narrative development. Feminist ideology is often misinterpreted and discredited, however, a way to better understand it is in more direct supports, one of these could be Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man: Women

Chainsaw Man has a wide catalog of female characters: Makima, Asa, Power, Kobeni, Reze, Nayuta, Himeno or Yoru. However, Fujimoto’s audacity does not lie in occupying a thousand female characters in his stories. Neither in the fact of giving them really important roles or a careful image, but in the illustrious and complex development of women.

The women of Chainsaw Man They aren’t the maidens in peril, the romantic interest, or the chaotic villain, though, it should be noted, they do have a part of it. Margaret Atwood already exposed it with AKA Grace, Women are many things, they are full of nuances and do not respond to absolutes, despite the fact that the idea that you can only be the Virgin Mary or Pandora, without more, has been maintained. And it is that, there is no intermediate or balance, rather, there is a complexity of being, with virtues and aspects to develop.

For example, Asa, the protagonist of the second part of the manga by Chainsaw Man, She is a girl who doubts, but has flashes of security, she tries to believe in herself and her qualities, even if it means a fight that even links up with her past. She can be selfish and also kind. She’s a girl, she thinks all the time, her voice cracking and rising, sometimes hopelessly and other times joyfully. Asa feels and thinks and Fujimoto allows us to get closer to her. No one would say that Asa is fragile.

For her part, Power is a carefree and fun girl, also very egocentric, but by forming a bond with Denji and Aki, she does not hesitate to give her life for the former, and decides to naively believe in the latter, despite the fact that she is capable of recognize Aki’s new self, in the sensitive final stretch.

Power stands on her own in every way, but allows herself to love, support, and be supported as well. She is able to trust, even though she comes across as hopelessly self-centered. In addition, she is a dangerous girl, but mostly because of her mind, which is not volatile, despite what it seems. She is able to make decisions meditatively and knows how to use her blood.

We cannot ignore Kobeni is a scared girl, but fear doesn’t stop her from doing what she should. She may seem like a maiden in a world that wants to kill her, but she survives by herself. She is tired of existing for others, but she still accepts her burden with the commitment and responsibility that she is capable of supporting. Slowly, she will make decisions that detach her from the responsibilities imposed on her.

Himeno died very soon and her unrequited love hurt us all. She is a girl who loved with respect, kindness and peace, as they say it should be. She carried that love, without losing her way, she remained in the great fight with the demons and continued her professionalization. Himeno is appreciated for her free, fresh personality and her strength. Her warm heart will reach her entire squad.

Reze is a killer who will believe in freedom and new opportunities. Despite being explosive —literally— she will generate new paths and decide for herself. It will destroy itself and emerge again. She will betray and be wrong because she is not perfect.

Talking about Nayuta and Makima as one would look bad, but since they both embody the demon of control, we can approach them in a similar way and they deserve their section.

Source: Shueisha

Chainsaw Man: Makima, goddess or demon?

Nayuta is a possessive girl, and she has a few reasons. Denji is practically the only thing she knows, let’s remember that detachment is a long and complex path. Although mostly we could say that she has a whimsical little personality.

Makima, for her part, has it all: independence, strength, intelligence and goals.. In addition, its design is simply excellent. towards the end of Chainsaw Man She will rise as the most fearsome villain who, with perfect strategy, kept herself hidden until the right moment.

Denji will be able to see the entire network of complexities that Makima implies, coupled with the tones of the control demon that she embodies. And until the last moment, his empathy will weigh on him. Makima is the maximum expression of a woman full of contrasts. She seems like a goddess who recognizes her position and achieves what she sets out to do, she is respected and admired, later exposed as a demon, feared.

Source: Shueisha

The corporeality of women in Chainsaw Man

Fujimoto especially plays with sensuality, eroticism and seduction, which, of course, does not cancel the “goodness” of the archetype of women. AND nor does it limit them to being just that. Girls can exercise their sexuality freely, while being so much more than their body, but obviously it’s refreshing that they are.

The woman’s body does not cancel her mind, and her mind does not cancel her body.

The female characters of Chainsaw Man they have different embodiments and they all correspond to the different realities that we can appreciate in our contexts. This is remarkable because they are not subject to hypersexualization — the fandom has treated it differently, but that is something independent. In other words, they are not impossible hallucinations of men who dictate/want/imagine what a woman’s body should look like.

Source: Studio MAPPA

We recommend: From hypersexualization to the erasure of the body of the Valkyries in Record of Ragnarok

Why we love the dangerous women of Chainsaw Man?

Think about it, why do you love the women of Chainsaw Man? I am sure that beyond having a beautiful and disconcerting design, when you think of them, you admire their strength, their vitality, their intelligence or their chaos. In other words, several of the aspects that make them intrinsically. However, neither would you separate them from their bodies, because both things make them up in an admirable way.

Fujimoto goes far beyond his images and movements. By remembering them you can think about his actions, thoughts and feelings, going beyond his design.

The women of Chainsaw Man they are strong, funny, egocentric, fresh, kind, among a host of other complexities and emotions that they develop day by day. But the most important, they have conscienceand while some may not like Himeno’s or Makima’s actions, Power’s rudeness or Reze’s vibe, it doesn’t matter. The girls do what they like. They feel, think and create. They are free.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.