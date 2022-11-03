We love having funkos, posters, stickers, buttons, mugs and printed t-shirts scattered around the room, but without a doubt, the figures they are always the best, and whether on the desk or on a sturdy and elegant shelf, as long as they are of anime or video game characters they will be a necessary acquisition. Thus, We present something that might interest you, the new figure of Power from chainsaw man.

chainsaw man he is at his best, in addition, now all his characters have a group of loyal fans who have taken a liking to them in a short time, this is why the collectibles began to come out.

And well, if you thought that Makima or Aki would be the first to receive their deliveries, you will be in for a surprise, those who came out first are Denji and Power.

The figure of Power is as cute as the animated girl and is presented as follows:

Source: MAPPA

Power is sitting on a toilet, barefoot and cross-legged —making a nod to one of the scenes in the anime, when she tries to convince Denji to help her get her kitten back—.

Source: MAPPA

He has a bubblegum pink shirt with the number 76 printed on the chest -you can see the wide black straps-, wear denim shorts yse appreciate very well the little red horns on the head.

Source: MAPPA

His profile is tilted to the left and he uses his right hand to lean on the cup. His expression is as amused as ever.

In addition, it seems that as a bonus item you will be able to acquire the figure of Power’s beloved kitten.

And it goes without saying that the figure of chainsaw man is awesome.

Source: MAPPA

Another power figure

The blood demon girl also received a nendoroid—a chibi-style Power figure—with different gestures and body parts for more movement.

What is Chainsaw Man about

The story follows the life of Denji, a young orphan who has to work for the yakuza due to a debt that his father left him when he died. One day, under death threats, he decides to help a dying demon dog, after which they make a deal to help each other survive. Because of this, they will form an indissoluble bond.

Later, Denji will be betrayed and killed, however, his demon puppy named Pochita will help him revive by bequeathing him his heart, in this way Denji will become Chainsaw Man.

With this new identity – demonic fusion – Denji will start a new life, fight against strong demons and form bonds that will help him survive in a bloody world.

