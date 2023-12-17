













Chainsaw Man will have a sequel in the form of a film, it will focus on Reze | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Yes, one of the most popular characters in Tatsuki Fujimoto's work and his respective story will be captured in a full-length animated film. As expected, it will be a MAPPA job.

The name of this movie is Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc and will be based on the Reze Arc in the manga. This part of the story has another name but if it had been the title of this film it would be a big spoiler.

We recommend: Chainsaw Man: Pochita returns after three years to remind Denji to keep dreaming.

We will only tell you that it comprises 13 chapters of the manga and is a direct sequel to the ending of the original anime. To promote this film, both a poster and a trailer are available where we can see Denji and Reze.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Since the anime ended Chainsaw Man, which premiered last year, it was clear that the next stage of the story would have Reze. She appears in the final part of the last episode.

Another detail revealed at Jump Festa '24 is that voice actress Reina Ueda is the one who will voice this character.

It is clear that MAPPA, which is the one who manages the anime of the series – there is no production committee – is applying a very effective strategy.

In recent years it has been a custom that some successful anime, instead of a direct second season, adapt part of their story in the form of movies.

That happened with Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen. The first had a sequel, and in the case of the second, a prequel.

Fountain: MAPPA.

With respect to Chainsaw Man It will be a continuation and it is to be expected that after its premiere, which may be in 2024, its long-awaited second season could arrive.

Apart from Chainsaw Man We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)