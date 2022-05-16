By far, one of the most anticipated anime by the public is chainsaw man, which will contain large doses of unbridled action and somewhat violent touches for certain sectors. And now the platform Crunchyroll He has mentioned to us when we are going to be able to see it, being a date for now not so defined but that will surely make more than one happy.

According to the page of this service, the anime will be added to the catalog at the end of 2022, being available in more than 200 countries simultaneously. For its part, it will come with subtitles in different languages ​​for the enjoyment of fans. Although the most important thing is that the version with dubbing will come later, where Latin American Spanish is included.

Chainsaw Man anime comes to Crunchyroll later this year! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IIKbRMPSmw — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) May 16, 2022

For those who don’t know what it is chainsaw manHere is his synopsis:

Denji is a teenager who lives with a chainsaw demon named Pochita. Due to the debt left by his father, he has been living a rock bottom life while paying by harvesting devil corpses. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and is revived as “Chainsaw Man”, a man with the heart of a devil.

It is worth noting, that this franchise started in 2020 and since then it has made its own fan base, which is why an animated adaptation was already being sought since last year. This is very necessary, especially since the manga is in a pause, which will end in the middle of the year to make way for the second act.

In news related to anime. It was revealed that the best known meme of Anya from Spy X Family It was already animated in the last episode. Here you can read all the information.

Via: comic book