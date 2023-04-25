













Chainsaw Man: Who is the demon of darkness?

the demons of Chainsaw Man They are born from the fear of humanity, the more people fear, the more powerful the devil is. It is natural that there are fears that emerged from the beginning of time. A very old one, which is known as one of the primal fears, is the fear of the dark.

So, the demon of darkness is one of the most powerful in the history of Chainsaw Man. It appears from the International Assassins arc, which are new enemies that will not only go for Denji’s head, but also for Makima, his powerful caretaker.

The demon of darkness will even make Power afraid, because he has really powerful abilities. And even she will cause Makima to get hurt. His strange body has parts of others, and his figure does not resemble a human, because has a private organization.

Source: MangaPlus

What are the abilities of the demon of darkness?

He has complete control of the space of darkness, he can transport to completely dark places, such as the illusion of the galaxy.

He is able to unleash hemorrhages through his piercing gaze

It can dismember anyone from afar or create the illusion of this, however, whoever suffers this, feels it more than real, which causes extreme terror.

Unreasonable force and speed

The demon of darkness Chainsaw Man it also symbolizes the nightmares sustained by a dark context in which no one is in control, except for the darkness itself.

Source: MangaPlus

Chainsaw Man: How do you defeat the demon of darkness?

There will be some spoilers ahead. The demon will be defeated by the control demon. Both will be in a kind of hell, surrounded by the other characters.

The demons will challenge each other with their eyes, head on. Behind this, Makima will break her finger and the demon of darkness will start to fall aparts.

