chainsaw man it won awards for the innovative quality of its story and illustration. His proposal explores a new idea of ​​evil in the world, focusing on particular demons, as well as their interactions with humanity. In this animewe will find some who will not enter into the concept of good or bad, and others who will be selfish and foolish —in human quality—. In chainsaw man there are also hybrids or fused demons, one of these characters is Power, and is of capital importance for the development of Denji, the protagonist.

Power is the girl who possesses the Blood Demon in chainsawman, She also became a Public Security Demon Slayer and is part of Makima’s special squad. She is a rebellious and authoritarian character, she is also very energetic and self-centered.

However, Power will always make you smile sincerely, because her irrational personality and power make her a very warm and impressive character.

Reasons why Power is a very important character in chainsaw man

The power of friendship

Yes, although we may not believe that this kind of link exists in the work, it does and its final eclipse is quite overwhelming. The special squad features three main characters: Aki, Denji and Power. Aki will be forced to live and practically care for and guide these two humans fused with their respective demons.

And although at first, neither would give a damn for the other, over time, their friendship becomes very valuable and will lead to several intense moments. even at the end, the promise of a reunion between Denji and Power becomes a cherished longing.

Sometimes, Power will prevent Denji from getting into dangerous situations. — at the time they don’t seem like it but later we will discover that they are.

It will even improve Denji’s character and abilitiessince they will train together with the same teacher, to optimize their demonic power.

Power’s most important event in the Chainsaw Man manga: Salvation

When the biggest enemy of the first part of the manga is about to kill Denji —if not he could be said to be already dead—, Pochita manages to talk to Power and offers her a deal, she will help him survive and won’t eat her. —we already know that if Pochita ingests someone, the power of oblivion will erase everything from the demon, even the memory—, on the condition that she saves Denji.

The point here is that Power does it naturally, because Denji is his friend and he wants to protect him. So he rises to perish.

Power’s design

Power’s design is classic, It should be mentioned, she is the typical demon woman with horns and long hair, as well as a threatening voice and movements. However, her apprehension of her kitty—one of the initial events—of her shows a different perspective of her and will let you know a different nature than the one we had internalized.

On the other hand, it should be mentioned that it is kind of a support character for Denji, but at the same time, it has an even more impressive strict development path. Although Denji is a bit self-absorbed human who lacks empathy, the blood demon is even more so and despite this, she ends up being so daring as to save her friend.

At the moment when Aki returns in the worst possible way, she clings that he is still him behind a door, although her instincts – as well as Denji’s – assure otherwise, this accounts for the development of a Power that she hated. everyone to another who protects his friends to the end.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

It follows the story of Denji, an orphan who works as a demon hunter for the yakuza—because of a debt he inherits from his father. The boy has basic dreams because he feels very lonely, his only company is his demon dog named Pochita, with whom he makes a deal to save him from a critical state.

One fateful day, Denji is betrayed and killed by a demon—who serves the yakuza—however, Pochita merges with him and saves him. After this, the young man will join a special squad where he will eventually fulfill each of his dreams. Although the panorama about Pochita’s past and what it will bring to Denji will be increasingly shocking and shocking.

The manga was written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. It is made up of two parts—so far. The first ended in 2020 and the second has just started.

Shūeisha’s Shūkan Shōnen Jump magazine published the first part in installments, from December 3, 2018 to December 14, 2020.

The second part started on July 13, 2022, it is published by Shonen Jump Plus. It resumes the story from chapter number 98, however, it is designated as part 2 of the manga.

Now The anime is broadcast through Crunchyroll, it is in charge of studio MAPPA and we know that it will have 12 episodes.

