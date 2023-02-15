Chainsaw Man is the manga work written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, is divided into two parts. The first began to be published in Weekly Shōnen Jump from 2019 to 2021. While the second part began in 2022 and followed the original numbering of the sleeve, in other words, it starts from chapter number 98, in volume 12. The second installment has a new important character named Asa Mitaka.

Chainsaw Man had an anime adaptation that consisted of twelve episodes in the fall 2022 season. It was in charge of Studio MAPPA and had a special ending for each chapter. It adapted up to volume number 5. So you can pick up the story from there, so as not to despair, since there is still no news of a new animated continuation.

The first part of Chainsaw Man focuses on the trio of friends: Denji, Power and Aki, in addition to showing Pochita in a very tender way. It also introduces Makima who, after a plot twist, becomes a big surprise.

Source: MangaPlus

Makima is the demon of control and wants to end Chainsaw Man.

Towards the end of the first part, Makima will be defeated and the demon of control —who has a long history with the chainsaw demon— he will be sucked into a new container that turns out to be a little girl named Nayuta.

Pochita asks Denji to take care of the control demon, with whom she shares a bond. However, in part, the boy agrees because of his affection for Makima. Thus, Denji will be left in charge of the control demon in all aspects. He even tries to save up to enroll Nayuta in college.

Source: MangaPlus

The new setting of the second part of the Chainsaw Man manga

The second part of the manga Chainsaw Man start with this panorama of care, but adds Asa Mitaka as one of the main characters.

Asa Mitaka is a young orphan who loses his parents because of the typhoon demon, because of it he holds a great grudge towards the demons. Her dislike permeates her environment: Asa is hated by her school class because she is not very sociable and her look is quite awkward.

She is relegated until one day, a little demon helps her to get up. However, someone else sets a disastrous trap for him in which Asa ends up slaying the demon. The problem is that the whole class of him loves him.this incident causes them to hold even more grudges against him.

After that, she is attacked by a demon in a violent act —from various angles— and she ends up being possessed by Yoru, the demon of war who is also one of the four horsemen.

Yoru aims to assassinate Chainsaw Manand She tells Asa that she won’t give her body back until she gets it, because of it, the girl will have to help her.

Yoru is inside Asa, and it is worth mentioning that the war demon’s main ability is to weaponize anything it possesses. So because the girls share feelings, their possessions become more interesting as they multiply.

Source: MangaPlus

Asa and Yoru are a couple in constant disagreement, however, they come to have negotiations. Nevertheless, the future feels complex as more philosophical and emotional nuances are added to the story of Chainsaw Man.

Asa Mitaka’s personality

Asa is a girl who appears to be very strong, but is actually very insecure. You have constant worries about how to socialize. On the other hand, in an attempt to assert herself, she ends up creating embarrassing disasters that depress her.

Asa is a pretty nice girl, despite what her face indicates and what her past might mean. However, now that he has the demon of war at his side, his ideology, actions and feelings are in constant introspective analysis.

We recommend: MAPPA wants to adapt the darkest stories of the Chainsaw Man mangaka

Why is Asa Mitaka important?

Despite the fact that in chapter 120 of the manga of Chainsaw Man we had a romantic and helpless drama —19th century Hispanic novel style in which the girl’s memory will be disrupted—, it’s clear that Denji’s fondness for Asa is real and very special.

Source: MangaPlus

Nevertheless, Denji is currently unaware that she has a demon on her and Asa is unaware that Denji possesses what is left of her. Chainsaw Manwhose death would be the only way for her to get her body back.

As we see, Chainsaw Man prepares the drama of the 21st century, and each argumentative turn is as funny as it is disastrous, while it manages to imply contemporary social, political and cultural problems.

Asa Mitaka is an interesting character who will have a big impact on the story to come.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.