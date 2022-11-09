chainsaw man is on the cusp of popularity, and there is no doubt that it deserves it, its story and animation simply had to cause a sensation. To all this, there will always be characters that stand out more than others, and because of this they have more interesting proposals, that’s right, we refer to the pink-haired Demon. Here we tell you where to buy the figure of Power sitting in the bathroom.

MAPPA Studio released the 1/7 scale Blood Demon figure, it is about 18 centimeters tall.

Power is sitting on the toilet in a relaxed position, wearing a bubblegum pink T-shirt and bare feet. The most interesting details outline her teeth and her hair.

The figure of Power will be released until September 2023, however, some fans are already able to put it aside.

Source: MAPPA

The Shibuya Scramble website opened the presale, its figure will cost 29,920 yen, approximately $3,980 Mexican pesos.

Reservations to buy it are now open on the Crunchyroll Store site, its pre-sale will end on February 8, 2023 – it should be noted that they only have shipments in the United States.

To all this, where you can buy the figure of Power, at the moment it seems that the figure in America will be the exclusive domain of Crunchyroll, so we still have no news of when it will arrive in Mexico through official pages.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

Denji is an unusual protagonist, having no ties of any kind, he will be a demon hunter with simple aspirations. Since the hard times of his childhood, he has been accompanied by his faithful demon dog Pochita, whom he found in difficult times, for which they were forced to live together until they established a real bond.

One day they are betrayed by their employer, however Pochita will give her heart to Denji so that he survives and realizes his dreams, even though he did not have the popularity and power of the demon with which he is now fused. From this moment on, Denji will have to fight with people and demons of different power levels.

