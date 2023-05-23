













Chainsaw Man: What devil are you based on your personality?

There are several very interesting demons throughout the history of Chainsaw Man. On the one hand are the horsemen of hell, and on the other, we have the ancient ones among other new demons that feed on the fear of humans. Although there is a wide catalog of interesting villains, we decided to bring you the most important of the first seasonso you won’t find the bomb demon, much less the war demon, which comes in more advanced parts of the narrative.

Nevertheless, You will be able to identify with the pistol demon, the one from the future, with katana man and even with the one who took Himeno’s life, the ghost demon. We hope you enjoy our quiz and reminisce about the great first season as we watch the news and odds for a second installment of Chainsaw Man.

See also PS5 reaches a new milestone in sales and shares exciting promises for those who are looking for the console What’s your biggest fear? Die. Let people hate me. Not meeting the expectations that others have of me. wrong. What is your favorite dark shonen title? Attack on Titan Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Chainsaw Man Jujutsu Kaisen Your favorite type of game is… Terror. Shooter. Of fights. scifi.

The capitalism. The supernatural. What is the most important thing to you? The present is all we have. The future, you always have to look and plan ahead. All the times we live are important. See also Among Us hit by Red Cross ban after 2020 popularity spike I treasure the past a lot. Chainsaw Man: What devil are you based on your personality? Future Demon You are the type of person who analyzes things and you naturally know where the matter will go. You are the perceptive and analytical type. However, you let things take their course, you are not interested in advising too much, because in the end people will do what they want. You are a person who takes great care of herself, you don’t give more than what they give you. Although, sometimes it would be better if you were more flexible, it will not always be an equivalent exchange on your terms. Give life a breather. And do not be obsessed with the future that is not everything; is part of, but believe it or not, it is quite uncertain. Ghost Demon The past haunts you and you feel that it is the most important thing. But, maybe you should remember with fondness instead of longing. The past could not only hurt you but also everyone around you. Learn from it and value it, but remember that you live now. You are the type of person who really enjoys sharing with others. You are very sweet and you are afraid of what is no longer with you. Demon Gun You really enjoy chaos and loud sounds. You like the party even if it seems that you don’t. You love to live in the moment, you try to give everything of yourself every second. You are carefree because yesterday no longer matters and tomorrow you take care of the future. You like to relax and you like to spend time with your friends. All very well but you know, some moderation would be good, don’t be so problematic. See also Realme & Mkers: announced an eSports tournament katana demon You always try to keep a balance, but you tend to be quite explosive. Careful with that. Also, you really like to party, and that’s fine, but don’t go too far either. We know that you value each moment of your life very much for what it is, that is a very good thing, keep it that way. However, don’t think that everyone sees life the way you do, or try to make them do it because they may not take it so well.

Chainsaw Man: Who is Asa Mitaka?

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga work is composed of two parts, the second proposes a new protagonist: Asa Mitaka who embodies the demon of warwho is one of the four horsemen who are the most important and dangerous demons of Chainsaw Man.

The demon of war wants to end Chainsaw Man, however, Asa has a crush on Denji.

