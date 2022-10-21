the premiere of chainsaw man is a resounding success and the audience can’t wait for the information to be revealed in the animated format. One of the things that they urgently need to know —it seems— is about the battle that will take place chainsaw man vs Katana Man, we have decided to reveal such sacred information to you.

The Chainsaw Man Situation

Once Denji merges with Pochita and enters Public Security, he becomes an official demon hunter, from this moment on everything will start to go haywire.

In principle, the chainsaw demon has a prestige that precedes it, for this reason it is an important objective, adored by some and hated by others—humans and demons alike—the hunt for the heart of chainsaw man begins.

Who is Katana Man?

The name of this hybrid human is not revealed, but we do know that he is the grandson of the yakuza who betrayed Denji. Katana Man has a contract that allows him to have katana arms and head and is the first to make an untenable front against Chainsaw Man.

He is hired by forces that will be revealed towards the end of the manga—as an exact and contrived plan.

Katana Man has a strange personality, he is a cold-blooded man who will not hesitate to make the necessary sacrifices, but will honor his dead.

In addition to the skills that he owes to his contract with the demon, he is very intelligent and skilled in martial arts, he is definitely an insurmountable opponent for Denji—with the skills that he possesses at the time.

Katana Man would be stronger than Chainsaw Man.

Why is Katana Man facing Chainsaw Man?

As a kind of hit man, he will confront Denji – also out of a bit of resentment for the death of his grandfather, whom he considered an irreproachable person.

On the other hand, Katana Man will team up with the snake demon, in this way they will get rid of more than half of the team of chainsawman, in which several main characters will perish.

When do they meet?

They have a couple of quick fights, before the final battle, which will leave Denji very vulnerable. This confrontation will put Aki, Power, Himeno —unleashing all the power of their ghost demon—, Kobeni and Denji in a really critical situation, it is worth mentioning that we only bring up the main characters, because this battle will leave an entire platoon down.

What are the chapters of the manga that cover this arc?

The fourth arc is the one that corresponds to that of Katana Man, it is part of the first part of the manga of chainsaw mancovers from chapter 22 to 39. It is also the first long arc of the manga and sets one of the most epic fights: bloody and tragic.

